Raiders Open to Jimmy Garoppolo Competing for Starting QB Job With Rookie, GM Says

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't necessarily going to hand Jimmy Garoppolo their starting quarterback job in 2023.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the NFL draft next week, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said they are open to bringing in a rookie quarterback who can compete with Garoppolo to be the starter:

"I think that any time you can find a young player at that position that's gonna have an impact on your team, you have to keep an open mind to that. Of course we're excited to have Jimmy and having Jimmy does supply us with a very high-quality starting player at the position. We feel comfortable with that. But, I think to close that door and just say that that's not something you would do because of X,Y and Z, that's not the business we're in."

