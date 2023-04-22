X

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Takes Blame After Loss to Hawks: 'This One Tonight Is on Me'

    Julia StumbaughApril 22, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 21: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks collected his second foul during the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Jayson Tatum says he's taking the blame for the Celtics' Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

    "This one tonight is on me," said Tatum after the Friday night game, per The Athletic's Jared Weiss. "I know I get a lot of credit when we win and I take the blame when we lose. Rightfully so."

    Tatum missed a three-pointer that would have tied the game at 124 with 58 seconds remaining. Boston went on to lose, 130-122, to the Hawks on the road.

    The Celtics still hold a 2-1 series lead.

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    Jayson Tatum says "This one tonight is on me."<br><br>"I know I get a lot of credit when we win and I take the blame when we lose. Rightfully so."

    Tatum put up 29 points and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive postseason double-double, but his shooting percentages faltered. He went 9-of-22 from the field and made four of 11 three-point attempts, with one of the misses coming on the last-minute tying opportunity. Meanwhile, Jalen Brown was held to 15 points.

    While facing their own shooting woes, Tatum and the Celtics struggled to contain Atlanta's Trae Young, who ran circles around Boston's defense on Friday night. He led the Hawks with 32 points and his shone in his best game of the playoffs so far.

    Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks

    TRAE <a href="https://t.co/ymLVIyCA2L">pic.twitter.com/ymLVIyCA2L</a>

    The Celtics will hope to see Tatum's accuracy behind the arc improve, and Brown's production and defense recover, as the team looks ahead to Game 4 tip-off in Atlanta on Sunday at 7 p.m.

