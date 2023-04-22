Celtics' Jayson Tatum Takes Blame After Loss to Hawks: 'This One Tonight Is on Me'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum says he's taking the blame for the Celtics' Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

"This one tonight is on me," said Tatum after the Friday night game, per The Athletic's Jared Weiss. "I know I get a lot of credit when we win and I take the blame when we lose. Rightfully so."

Tatum missed a three-pointer that would have tied the game at 124 with 58 seconds remaining. Boston went on to lose, 130-122, to the Hawks on the road.

The Celtics still hold a 2-1 series lead.

Tatum put up 29 points and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive postseason double-double, but his shooting percentages faltered. He went 9-of-22 from the field and made four of 11 three-point attempts, with one of the misses coming on the last-minute tying opportunity. Meanwhile, Jalen Brown was held to 15 points.

While facing their own shooting woes, Tatum and the Celtics struggled to contain Atlanta's Trae Young, who ran circles around Boston's defense on Friday night. He led the Hawks with 32 points and his shone in his best game of the playoffs so far.

The Celtics will hope to see Tatum's accuracy behind the arc improve, and Brown's production and defense recover, as the team looks ahead to Game 4 tip-off in Atlanta on Sunday at 7 p.m.