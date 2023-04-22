Jayson Tatum, Celtics Defense Blasted by Fans in Game 3 Loss to Trae Young, Hawks

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The Boston Celtics crushed the Atlanta Hawks in the first two games of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, but Game 3 was a different story as guard Trae Young dropped 32 points and nine assists to lead Atlanta to a 130-122 home win on Friday.

Atlanta shot 56 percent from the field out-rebounded Boston 57-38. Seven Hawks scored in double digits, with Dejounte Murray adding 25 points.

The Celtics embarked on a three-point barrage, hitting 21 of them to stay in the game. However, their defensive effort was severely lacking, and they couldn't make enough shots down the stretch.

This wasn't the best performance for Jayson Tatum. The Celtics' superstar scored a team-high 29 points, but he didn't shoot particularly well (9-of-22, 4-of-11 from three) and missed a big three that would have tied the game at 124 with 58 seconds remaining. Fellow star Jaylen Brown had an off-night too, with just 15 points.

Atlanta led for most of the game and notably scored 41 points in the second quarter alone. The Hawks also led by as much as 14 before settling for the eight-point win.

This was a surprising result for Boston, which won Games 1 and 2 by 13 points apiece. The C's even led Game 1 by as many as 32.

They still have the upper hand in the best-of-seven series, but this was a tough loss for a team that looked as if it would cruise to the second round.

Twitter didn't hold back on the Celtics' performance—and particularly their defense.

Atlanta will host Boston at State Farm Arena for Game 4 on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.