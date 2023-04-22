X

    Bruins Celebrated By NHL Twitter in Win vs. Panthers Without Patrice Bergeron, Krejčí

    Julia StumbaughApril 22, 2023

    SUNRISE, FL - APRIL 21: Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) celebrates after his goal in the first period during game three of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on Friday, April 21, 2023 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Who needs centers, anyway?

    Despite missing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejčí, the Boston Bruins downed the Florida Panthers, 4-2, in Game 3 on Friday night. The Bruins now hold a 2-1 lead in the first round series.

    Krejčí was on the ice for warmups but was scratched late with an upper body injury. This was first Bruins playoff game in 20 years without either Bergeron or Krejčí, per Sportsnet Stats.

    In the absence of their two top centers, the Bruins' depth stepped up. Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrňák scored. Nick Foligno, a projected scratch before the game, added a tally of his own to make it 4-0 in the third period.

    Philip Litt @alwaysbelitt

    Injuries or not, the bruins are showing us tonight why they were the best team in the season

    Bruins Mafia @BruinsMafia

    I'm old enough to remember when people straight up panicked after the Bruins lost their first game in like 9 contests. No Bergeron. No Krejci. On the road. They are still answering.

    T. Poch @TPoch23

    Coyle,Hall,Foligno have all played their best hockey tonight. Really stepping up when needed.

    J @IceDownSports

    The Bruins dominated all three periods without Bergeron AND Krejci? Yeah good luck. Bruins in 5.

    B-Hive Brett @bretthoward_

    *Bergeron &amp; Krejci out of the lineup*<br><br>Charlie Coyle: <a href="https://t.co/DW0HHNj2YC">pic.twitter.com/DW0HHNj2YC</a>

    Bruins Network @BruinsNetwork

    Pastrnak, Coyle, Orlov, Hall, Bertuzzi and even Foligno now— when your No. 1 and 2 centers are out, you need your best players and depth players to step up. Bruins look much more like themselves tonight and flexed their depth in the process. Such a cohesive roster. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a>

    Nicholas W. Goss @NickGossNBCSB

    The Bruins' depth is just incredible. Guys stepping up and playing different roles all over the lineup.

    Things got tense late in the third, when the Panthers scored twice in one minute and 18 seconds to pull within two goals with four minutes remaining.

    The push was too little, too late for Florida. The Bruins made it through a messy last few minutes to claim the victory and help Boston fans recover from the Celtics losing 130-122 to the Atlanta Hawks while the Bruins were playing. Like the Bruins, the Celtics now hold a 2-1 series lead.

    Dan Kelley @DanKelley66

    One good thing about both Boston playoff teams playing at the same time, as soon as the Celtics lose, I can just focus my attention on the Bruins instead of dwelling on a loss.

    Adrian @bySharkZz

    Not the best game for the C's, now time to see the Bruins take the W

    big Z's burner @KembaCantWalker

    bruins masterclass along with a celtics disasterclass

    Krejčí's status going forward is uncertain, while Bergeron is out for Game 4. The puck drops in Sunrise on Sunday for Game 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET.