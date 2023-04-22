Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for NBA Playoffs Game 3 vs. Heat with Back Injury

AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Game 3 of his team's Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat on Saturday evening with a lower back contusion.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury late the first quarter of his team's 130-117 loss to the Heat in Game 1. The superstar drove into the lane and fell hard after colliding with Heat forward Kevin Love, who attempted to draw a charge.

He briefly tried to return in the second quarter, but the Bucks ultimately ruled him out.

The Bucks listed the two-time NBA MVP as doubtful before upgrading him to questionable for Game 2. However, Milwaukee later ruled Antetokounmpo out for the matchup, which the Bucks won 138-122.

There were questions surrounding Antetokounmpo's availability prior to Game 3. He did some individual work Friday but did not participate in the team portion of the practice.

"He's doing everything he can to make himself available to play," head coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday, per ESPN's Jamal Collier.

Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will once again turn to Bobby Portis to enter the starting lineup. The Sixth Man of the Year Finalist had 13 points, 15 rebounds and five dimes in Game 2.

Still, the Bucks obviously need Antetokounmpo to make a championship run. The NBA MVP finalist has averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists this year.