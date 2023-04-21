Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Left Group Chats with Knicks Fans: 'Y'all Can Kiss My Ass'

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Hometown loyalty only goes so far.

Donovan Mitchell may have grown up just north of New York City, but he has no sympathy for friends cheering on their neighborhood Knicks against Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

"I've cut off a lot of communication with my friends, to be honest with you," Mitchell said Friday, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I've left some group chats. ... As far as my friends go, I hope they see this: Y'all can kiss my ass. We got to win tonight—so I love y'all."

Game 3 between the Cavaliers and Knicks tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

After the Knicks edged out the Cavaliers in Game 1 on Saturday, Mitchell helped Cleveland come storming back with a double-double of 17 points and 13 assists to tie the series at 1-1 on Tuesday.

The Knicks were in the market to trade for Mitchell last summer, but the Utah Jazz wanted Quentin Grimes as part of the deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported (h/t CBS Sports). While New York tried to negotiate to keep Grimes, Cleveland jumped in with an offer Utah liked more, and Mitchell was sent packing for Ohio instead of his home state.

Now, Mitchell said his friends know he will rejoin their group chats once the Cavaliers' first-round clash against the Knicks has concluded.

"I [exited] probably before the playoffs even started because I knew," Mitchell said. "It's all love with my friends, they know, but they love to bark, so just kind of ignoring all the distractions and being the best player for my team that I can be."

Mitchell has had a dominant playoffs so far, racking up 55 points and 21 assists through two games. He will likely be a key piece in the Cavaliers' fight to take a series lead Friday night.