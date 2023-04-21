49ers' Nick Bosa Said He'd 'Haunt' Cardinals for Picking Kyler Murray in NFL Draft

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers superstar Nick Bosa has made of career of being a terror in opposing backfields since he entered the NFL in 2019.

And with every rep he takes he seems to be motivated by not being taken with the top overall pick in his draft class.

Bosa, 25, ended up being taken with the No. 2 pick, just behind Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. He had a hunch that he wouldn't go No. 1 and made sure to send a warning to the Cardinals' brass ahead of the draft.

While appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Thursday, former Arizona general manager Steve Keim told a story of a predraft dinner with Bosa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the reigning Defensive Player of the Year left a message.

"I think you guys are probably going to take that little QB—and if you do—I will haunt you for the rest of your career," Bosa told Keim and former coach Kliff Kingsbury following the dinner.

If that doesn't strike fear into the heart of a general manager, nothing will.

While Bosa has just one sack on Murray during his entire career—which came in the 2021 season—he has done his best to show the Cardinals exactly what they missed out on.

The former Ohio State Buckeye went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and helped lead the 49ers to an appearance in the Super Bowl that season. He was also a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and has been selected to three Pro Bowls.

Last season Bosa finished with a league-high 18.5 sacks to go along with 19 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles en route to his Defensive Player of the Year win. He has 43 sacks over his first four seasons in the league.

Meanwhile, Murray hasn't been too bad since being drafted either, although he's coming off perhaps the worst season of his career. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and has made two Pro Bowls.

In 2022 he played in just 11 games and threw for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions before tearing his ACL late in the season. He has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the past couple of years.