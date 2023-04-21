Warriors' Draymond Green Says Suspension vs. Kings Stemmed from Actions '7 Years Ago'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green's suspension following Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings has been a big point of debate over the last few days. And the Warriors star finally got a chance to have his say on Friday.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, he called out the NBA for the suspension. Saying that he "never knew you could be suspended for a flagrant-2 that happened seven year ago."

Green was suspended for Game 3 against the Kings after he stepped on Domantas Sabonis' chest in the previous game. He was also ejected from Game 2 for the incident.

A four-time NBA champion, Green's "seven years ago" reference calls back to the 2016 playoffs. In the Western Conference Finals, he kicked Steven Adams in the groin, which was originally deemed a flagrant-1 but later upgraded to a flagrant-2. In the NBA Finals, he swiped at LeBron James' groin in Game 4.

Green was initially not assessed a flagrant, but after the game it was changed to a flagrant-1, which forced a suspension for Game 5 based on accumulation of flagrant-foul points.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.