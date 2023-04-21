X

    Fans Defend Russell Westbrook in Clippers' Loss to Durant, Booker, Suns Without Kawhi

    Adam WellsApril 21, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half of Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    A nightmare scenario for the Los Angeles Clippers came to pass with Kawhi Leonard sitting out Thursday's 129-124 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference playoffs because of a knee injury.

    The Clippers were already playing without Paul George, who has a sprained right knee, and Leonard was ruled out hours before tipoff with the same injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the two-time NBA Finals MVP aggravated his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2.

    Despite being down their top two players, the Clippers were able to put up a valiant effort against the Suns thanks in no small part to Russell Westbrook. The often-criticized former MVP scored 30 points on 11-of-23 shooting, dished out 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds in 40 minutes.

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    🗣️ Russ and 1 <a href="https://t.co/apPCyaSuv9">pic.twitter.com/apPCyaSuv9</a>

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    It's stormin' early tonight ⛈️<br><br>Russ ➡️ Norm <a href="https://t.co/wibZXByQVN">pic.twitter.com/wibZXByQVN</a>

    Westbrook has turned in back-to-back efficient scoring performances. He went 9-of-16 in Game 2 and has scored more than 25 points in two consecutive games for the first time since January.

    Fans were giving praise to Westbrook for how well he was playing to at least give the Clippers a chance to win a game in which they were playing shorthanded:

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Russell Westbrook out there battling KD, CP3 and Booker without Kawhi and PG😭 <a href="https://t.co/eSHjHqLe3o">pic.twitter.com/eSHjHqLe3o</a>

    Pun King @OpinCFC

    Russell Westbrook is playing his heart out but the clippers don't have PG and Kawhi😭😭

    Ọmọbabaoníyanrìn @sonofsandseller

    Credit goes to Russell Westbrook and the La Clippers, they show the suns they aren't a pushover even without Kawhi and PG.

    Jaron Spor @JaronSpor

    Russell Westbrook was very good last night. He had one bad turnover in the 4th but made up for it with a steal shortly after. He had 6 TOs overall which isn't good but was a +1 and had an overall great night.

    Smokin' Aces 👑 @OneofOneAce

    3 games in &amp; it's still Russell Westbrook over Chris Paul. Idc

    Antonio Medina @boricua_antonio

    Russell Westbrook is the 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/TU2zUCt3q6">https://t.co/TU2zUCt3q6</a>

    TABATHA_HOLCOMB ~~ Temu Campus Ambassador ° @THolcomb18

    Wow, the Suns are definitely a force to be reckoned with. Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook played their hearts out but couldn't quite overcome Phoenix's free throws. Clippers need to bring their A-game if they want to compete. Check my bio plz

    Freakzilla Scott Steiner 😎 @don_dodda123

    I wish Russell Westbrook was always a clipper. This man is balling

    Sebans_Starwatcher @SStarwatcher

    If you don't like Russell Westbrook you don't like basketball

    el diablo @DannySalvay

    Russell Westbrook probably won't re-sign, but I think clippers fans will never forget how huge he was for us this season

    THE MOST UNRULY @TRENCHCOATOPERA

    So yeah Russell Westbrook is outplaying KD in every way ….

    Joey Linn @joeylinn_

    Russell Westbrook on Kawhi Leonard: "I just feel sorry for him. Probably was playing his best basketball in a while. The best in the world, honestly."

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    Russell Westbrook's reaction to looking at the stat sheet is the same as everyone else's tonight. <a href="https://t.co/npXTxy0oJr">pic.twitter.com/npXTxy0oJr</a>

    𝐽𝐴𝑍𝑍 (𝟷-𝟷) 𝚂𝙴𝚁𝙸𝙴𝚂 𝚃𝙸𝙴𝙳 😭 @SxloRager8

    He's looking like a complete different Russell Westbrook out there he's composed and mentally focus

    The Clippers also got a great performance from Norman Powell in his first start of the series. He went 7-of-12 from three-point range and scored 42 points. It was his first game with more than 30 points all season.

    The efforts of Westbrook and Powell weren't enough in large part because Phoenix's two superstars showed up in a big way. Kevin Durant had 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

    Devin Booker remains a big problem that the Clippers defense hasn't figured out. The three-time All-Star dropped 45 points on 18-of-29 shooting from the field. He's averaging 36.3 points per contest on 60.0 percent shooting in the series thus far.

    Leonard is considered day-to-day at this point with Game 4 set to be played on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Suns can take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Clippers with another win at Crypto.com Arena.