How AFC Contenders Can Use 2023 NFL Draft to Dethrone Kansas City Chiefs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs serve as the standard-bearer for the NFL. But the franchise has been consistently great since Andy Reid took over as its head coach in 2013.

During that span, the team hasn't experienced one losing season. The run includes nine playoff appearances, seven straight AFC West titles and two Super Bowl victories.

The rest of the conference must find ways to gain ground through the 2023 NFL draft.

Typically, significant turnover exists among actual contenders from year-to-year. For example, four of the AFC playoff teams from the 2021 campaign fell out of the hunt with other squads taking their place just a year later. The Chiefs have been the constant, though.

In this case, teams capable of returning to the postseason can use the draft as a vehicle to drive further success.

As such, last season's other six AFC playoff participants can look at the opportunities in front of them to try to topple a Chiefs squad that features the best player/quarterback in all of football (Patrick Mahomes), the greatest receiving tight end in NFL history (Travis Kelce), a yearly candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year (Chris Jones) and a slam-dunk Hall of Fame head coach.

Unsurprisingly, how a quarterback is set up for success rules this conversation.