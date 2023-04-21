X

    76ers' Joel Embiid's Flagrant Foul vs. Nets Has Fans Comparing Treatment to Draymond

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 21, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers almost didn't have their MVP candidate for the majority of Thursday's Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets.

    Nic Claxton stepped over Joel Embiid, who was on the floor, in the first few minutes of the contest, and the 76ers big man responded by kicking his counterpart. Officials reviewed the play and issued Claxton a technical foul and Embiid a flagrant-1.

    A flagrant-2 would have meant an ejection.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Embiid KICKS Nic Claxton after stepping over him 😳 <a href="https://t.co/gsOzepO4lZ">pic.twitter.com/gsOzepO4lZ</a>

    It was easy to juxtapose the situation against that of Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors forward is suspended for Game 3 of his team's first-round series against the Sacramento Kings for stomping on Domantas Sabonis.

    He was also infamously suspended for a game during the 2016 NBA Finals when he swiped at LeBron James' groin and was assessed a flagrant-1. That resulted in a fourth flagrant foul point and automatic suspension.

    Social media quickly made the connection to Draymond:

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    If you say Draymond had to be suspended, and I believe that was the right call, you can't give a groin kick a Flagrant 1.

    76ers' Joel Embiid's Flagrant Foul vs. Nets Has Fans Comparing Treatment to Draymond
    Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz @LeBatardShow

    Draymond would be kicked out of the league if he did this. <a href="https://t.co/zNQb4KnqfA">pic.twitter.com/zNQb4KnqfA</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    joel embiid (draymond had better aim) was assessed a flagrant 1 <a href="https://t.co/JYhcsa1V8I">https://t.co/JYhcsa1V8I</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Draymond Green at home watching Embiid <a href="https://t.co/rZeehn8wjs">pic.twitter.com/rZeehn8wjs</a>

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Draymond certainly would get tossed for that. Other players wouldn't. Kinda like Rodman toward the end. No benefit of doubt to fall on

    Shohei Ohtani Stan Account @AndyKHLiu

    Draymond gets put in solitary confinement right next to the Joker if he does what Embiid did lmaoooo

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    We gonna get a midgame Draymond pod.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    If I'm the Warriors, Klutch, and Draymond… Man, I'm sick. NBA is picking is choosing. Unbelievable hypocrisy one day later.

    Chris Bleck @chrisbleck

    that was worse than what Draymond did.

    Fortunately for the 76ers, officials didn't eject Embiid. However, the NBA could still review the situation and perhaps upgrade the punishment.

    That might mean a suspension in Game 4.