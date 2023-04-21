76ers' Joel Embiid's Flagrant Foul vs. Nets Has Fans Comparing Treatment to Draymond

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers almost didn't have their MVP candidate for the majority of Thursday's Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Nic Claxton stepped over Joel Embiid, who was on the floor, in the first few minutes of the contest, and the 76ers big man responded by kicking his counterpart. Officials reviewed the play and issued Claxton a technical foul and Embiid a flagrant-1.

A flagrant-2 would have meant an ejection.

It was easy to juxtapose the situation against that of Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors forward is suspended for Game 3 of his team's first-round series against the Sacramento Kings for stomping on Domantas Sabonis.

He was also infamously suspended for a game during the 2016 NBA Finals when he swiped at LeBron James' groin and was assessed a flagrant-1. That resulted in a fourth flagrant foul point and automatic suspension.

Social media quickly made the connection to Draymond:

Fortunately for the 76ers, officials didn't eject Embiid. However, the NBA could still review the situation and perhaps upgrade the punishment.

That might mean a suspension in Game 4.