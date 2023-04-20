Broncos' Javonte Williams 'Will Be Back This Season, Just Not Sure When,' Says GM

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is expected to return from a knee injury in 2023, the franchise just isn't sure exactly when he'll get back on the field.

"Javonte is doing really well in rehab. Feel good he will be back this season, just not sure when. With free agency we addressed enough needs we don't need to reach," Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Thursday.

Williams appeared in just four games during the 2022 season before tearing the ACL, LCL and posterolateral corner in his right knee during an Oct. 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 22-year-old, who was expected to have a breakout season, rushed for 204 yards on 47 carries before hitting the shelf. He also caught 16 passes for 76 yards.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported in February that Paton said Williams was "on track" to be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, but the latest update makes it sound like he might not be.

If he does suit up for Week 1, he'll undoubtedly be the team's lead running back ahead of Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr.

The Broncos selected Williams in the second round of the 2021 draft out of North Carolina, and he put together an impressive rookie season, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 43 passes for 316 yards and three scores.

Denver does not have a first-round pick in the 2023 draft after trading it to Seattle in the Russell Wilson deal and won't make its first selection until the third round. However, Paton has not ruled out the team potentially taking a running back this spring if that's the best position available.

If the Broncos do select a running back, that player could take over for Williams to begin the season if he's not ready. However, it's more likely Perine takes over the RB1 role in his potential absence.