Commanders Will 'Wait Until May 2' for Chase Young Contract Decision, Ron Rivera Says

Are the Washington Commanders going to pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year contract option before the May 2 deadline?

"We'll wait until May 2," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Thursday, h/t ESPN's John Keim.

The fifth-year option in Young's rookie contract fully guarantees him $17.5 million in 2024, according to Spotrac. If the Commanders decline to take the option, Young will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Rivera and Young both joined the Commanders as the team began its rebuild three years ago. Young, the second overall pick of the 2020 draft, has been limited by a severe knee injury to 12 games over the past two seasons.

