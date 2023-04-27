Full List of Florida Players Drafted in Each Round of 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/John Raoux

Quarterback Anthony Richardson highlights this year's University of Florida draft prospects, but the Gators are sending some other notable talents to the pros as well.

Of note, offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence has made waves throughout the predraft process.

The consensus All-American was called "the top true guard prospect in this year's class," per Pro Football Focus. David Syvertsen of Ourlads Scouting LLC has him ranked as the top interior offensive lineman and a "Week 1 starter." B/R NFL scout Brandon Thorn offered a pro comparison to Larry Warford, a three-time Pro Bowler.

Edge-rusher Brenton Cox Jr. leads the way on the defensive side of the ball. Bleacher Report's No. 99 overall prospect received a pro comparison to three-time Pro Bowler Frank Clark from B/R NFL scout Matt Holder.

Cox was dismissed from the team during the 2022 season, with head coach Billy Napier saying it was because of an accumulation of concerns. That was shortly after Cox appeared to punch a player from Georgia, his old team.

Cox released a statement afterward, saying that his competitive spirit sometimes gets misconstrued:

It will be interesting to see where the talented defender lands given the events of last year.

Still, Richardson is the unquestioned top Gator prospect, and he flew up draft big boards all winter and early spring. NFL Mock Draft Database had Richardson 21st on its consensus big board on Jan. 4. That ranking grew as high as fourth before settling at fifth.

Fourth is where Richardson ended up going as the Indianapolis Colts selected him in that spot as their future franchise quarterback.

A phenomenal combine performance for the 6'4", 244-pound prospect, who clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash and earned the top athleticism score among all signal-callers, certainly helped matters. His phenomenal arm strength and potential also pops out on tape, and that led to teams coveting the star prospect.

Richardson may well have the highest ceiling of any one prospect in this year's draft. Here's a look at where he and the rest of the Gators landed.

Florida NFL Draft Prospect List

LB Amari Burney:

EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

S Trey Dean III (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

DT Gervon Dexter Jr. (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

OT Richard Gouraige:

LB Ventrell Miller (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

QB Anthony Richardson (B/R NFL Scouting Report): Indianapolis Colts (No. 4)

WR Justin Shorter:

OG O'Cyrus Torrence (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

S Rashad Torrence II:

