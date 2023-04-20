Jalen Carter's Predraft Visit Made Lions GM Brad Holmes Feel 'Better' About DT

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A pre-draft visit to the Detroit Lions' facilities this week may have elevated Jalen Carter's odds of being selected by the team if he's still on the board when they make their first pick.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said the meeting with Georgia's star defensive tackle made him feel "better about him."

""He came in and he did a nice job," Holmes added. "Again, it's always case by case. He came in, we enjoyed our time with him, he did a nice job."

Carter's draft stock has been all over the place in recent months for several reasons. He left the NFL scouting combine after the Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest related to a Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock.

On March 16, Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, 80 hours of community service, required to attend a state-approved defensive driving course and fined $1,000.

Carter got his first workout in front of NFL scouts and executives at Georgia's pro day on March 15. He weighed in at 323 pounds, nine more than he weighed at the combine, and didn't finish his position drills due to cramping and heavy breathing.

The response from NFL talent evaluators about Carter's pro day was mixed. One team representative told USA Today's Jarrett Bell they didn't think the workout "was that bad."

Another personnel executive told Bell the pro day for Carter was "less than impressive—and that 'it wasn't a huge surprise' as it mirrored concerns about his dedication to the game."

Despite those mixed results, many draft analysts still think Carter will end up being a top-10 pick. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently had the 22-year-old going to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5 overall in a three-round mock draft he did with Todd McShay.

The Lions own four picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, including No. 6 and 18 in the first round. They could be in a position to draft Carter with their first selection, but they have enough capital to potentially move up if they want to ensure they can take him.

A unanimous All-American selection as a junior in 2022, Carter finished his college career with 18.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 35 games.