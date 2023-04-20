Saquon Barkley, Giants Haven't Had Contract Talks, Per GM Schoen: 'Nothing's Changed'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The impasse between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants isn't likely to end any time soon.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters "nothing's changed" in talks between the two sides, meaning there are no ongoing negotiations on a long-term contract extension.

The Giants placed their franchise tag on Barkley last month. He isn't expected to report to the team's offseason program without a new contract, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The franchise tag guarantees Barkley $10.1 million for the 2023 season but offers no long-term security. The tag would tie him for eighth among running backs in average annual contract value alongside Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, both of whom also received the franchise tag this offseason.

Pollard is the only one of the three to sign his tender so far.

Barkley rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2022 season, adding 57 receptions for 338 yards. It was his first fully healthy campaign since his breakout Rookie of the Year season in 2018. Over the previous three seasons, the Penn State product missed 21 games with a number of injuries, most notably a torn ACL in 2020.

In an era where running backs are more interchangeable than ever, the Giants are seemingly cautious about giving Barkley a long-term commitment. Likewise, Barkley has no obligation to the franchise and should consider exercising his right to hold out for as long as he wants. According to Raanan, he would not be subject to fines for skipping any of the Giants' offseason program—including training camp—because he hasn't signed his tag.

This stalemate doesn't appear likely to have a quick resolution.