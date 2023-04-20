Aaron Rodgers Tried to Recruit Calais Campbell to Jets Before Falcons Contract

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers isn't officially a member of the New York Jets, but the soon-to-be Gang Green quarterback has been busy attempting to recruit players to the Meadowlands.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency this offseason, told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that Rodgers texted him to try and persuade him to sign with the Jets.

Campbell added that the Jets "made almost an equal offer" as the Falcons.

Campbell told Anderson:

"It was kind of crazy because Aaron Rodgers texted me and he's like 'come on man, let's go win a championship together.' It was appealing having Aaron Rodgers text you talking about winning a Super Bowl together, but when it came down to it, I just had this gut feeling that Atlanta was a special place and the value I could bring would be most effective there."

"Honestly, it comes down to the value I could bring," Campbell added of his decision to sign with the Falcons over the Jets. "I think a good part of it was in the Jets system where I would have played and what I could bring wasn't as appealing as Atlanta's system."

Campbell agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons in March. In addition to the Jets, he also received interest from the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

It Atlanta's system, Campbell will headline a defensive end unit that also includes Ta'Quon Graham and Joe Gaziano. His impact in the New York system likely wouldn't have been as great on a talented defensive line that includes the likes of John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams.

Campbell spent the last three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and is coming off a solid 2022 campaign in which he posted 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 36 tackles, four tackles for a loss and 14 quarterback hits.

The 36-year-old spent the first nine years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Rodgers was no stranger to meeting the veteran and his skills on the football field.

That said, it's no surprise Rodgers wanted to team up with Campbell in New York, though the long-time Packers quarterback has been active in recruiting players to the Meadowlands this offseason, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported in March.

The Jets have already signed wide receivers Allen Lazard, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2018-2022, and Mecole Hardman this offseason. Gang Green probably isn't done adding, either.

As for Rodgers officially being traded, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday on Get Up that the Packers and Jets haven't had many conversations about a deal but that it's "just really a matter of when, at this point."