Report: Hunter Dickinson to Visit Calipari, Kentucky Next Week amid Michigan Transfer

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson is set to visit the University of Kentucky after entering the transfer portal.

Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, Dickinson's three-day visit will take place from April 23-25.

The in-person visit comes after the 22-year-old had a Zoom meeting with the Wildcats on April 5, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Dickinson entered the transfer portal on March 31 after spending three seasons playing for the University of Michigan.

Branham has Dickinson ranked as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal thanks to his combination of "great size and outstanding touch around the rim, making for a premier low-block scorer."

Dickinson was one of the first major recruits who committed to the Wolverines when Juwan Howard took over as head coach in 2019. He was part of the 2020 class and played an integral role in the team winning the Big Ten regular-season title and advancing to the Elite Eight.

The seven-foot center was a consensus All-American second-team selection as a freshman. He was named to the All-Big Ten first team twice, in 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Michigan has been unable to sustain that level of success from Dickinson's first season. It went 19-15 and made the NCAA tournament in 2021-22 before losing in the Sweet 16.

The Wolverines missed the tournament after going 18-16 last season. They did accept an invitation to the NIT, losing to Vanderbilt in the second round.

Head coach John Calipari already has Kentucky on track to have one of the most talented rosters in the country next season. The Wildcats have the top-ranked recruiting class for 2023, including four of the top 10 prospects.

Kentucky hasn't made it out of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament since advancing to the Elite Eight in 2019. It finished 22-12 last season and earned a No. 6 seed in the tournament but lost to Kansas State in the second round.