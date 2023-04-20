X

    Karl-Anthony Towns' No-Show Crushed by Fans as Timberwolves Lose to Jokić, Nuggets

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 20, 2023

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 19: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets during Round One Game Two of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    A furious third-quarter comeback was all for naught as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell 122-113 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

    It looked like the contest was effectively over by halftime with Minnesota trailing by 15 points. Then the Wolves outscored the Nuggets 40-23 in the third quarter to jump ahead. Denver wrested control back in the fourth to claim a 2-0 series lead.

    It was another night to forget for Karl-Anthony Towns, who has 21 points on 8-of-27 shooting through the two games. It's not the kind of output you expect to see from a franchise player, and his inability to put the Timberwolves on his back so far is glaring.

    Carlos M. Ramírez @Tomapapa

    Karl-Anthony Towns is a very good player. <br><br>But he hasn't proved that he can carry a team to success in the playoffs.<br><br>Not yet. <br><br>He's 0-2 in playoff series with 3 wins and 8 losses.

    Mark Kiszla @markkiszla

    Nuggets have turned Karl-Anthony Towns into a cellophane man. He's out there but can't see him.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    They really thought pairing Karl Towns and Rudy Gobert would be the way to take the next step as an organization though lol.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Chuck sounds off on KAT's Game 2 performance 👀 <a href="https://t.co/Cjbq8Co2Qu">pic.twitter.com/Cjbq8Co2Qu</a>

    Kevin Moore @KMooreTV

    Anthony Edwards looking at KAT and Gobert <a href="https://t.co/sPQspBpgAc">pic.twitter.com/sPQspBpgAc</a>

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    The plus side: the Wolves got Anthony Edwards back. The real one. <br><br>Negative: KAT has to make shots. Too many misses. Same for Gobert at the rim. This was winnable. Now they go home down 0-2

    Tramel Raggs @Raggs_No_Riches

    Game 1: 5/15 fg<br>Game 2: 3/12 fg<br><br>KAT gotta find a way to get it going. T'Wolves need him. Just wasted a 41 point game from Edwards

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    A few takeaways from Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 2:<br><br>-If that version of Jamal Murray is here to stay the Nuggets are contenders<br>-Kyle Anderson calming down Rudy Gobert was hilarious<br>-Anthony Edwards is that dude. A true 2-way star<br>-KAT/Gobert front-court is fundamentally flawed

    Danny Marang @DannyMarang

    KAT about to be a $56m man, he's got 10 &amp; 12 on 3-10 shooting. <br><br>Brother, that can't be it.

    Austin Krell @NBAKrell

    (The Wolves should probably see what they can get for Gobert and KAT this offseason, because those two aren't taking you anywhere.)

    Greg Anthony @GregAnthony50

    So basically what he's saying is KAT is really 6'5" 🤦🏽‍♂️ when you spend the majority of your time 28' from the basket your height becomes irrelevant <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/3TIXSZuJLj">https://t.co/3TIXSZuJLj</a>

    Chris Long @ChrisLongKSTP

    KAT had a great 3rd quarter.<br><br>But max players can't do this in playoff games.<br><br>*Really* can't do it twice in a row. <a href="https://t.co/8Y1b1qZroI">https://t.co/8Y1b1qZroI</a>

    Law Murray ❎️ @LawMurrayTheNU

    KAT being 1/7 inside the arc is saddening smh

    Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, stepped up to score a game-high 41 points and knocked down six three-pointers. It was a performance that reinforced how he has arguably surpassed Towns as his team's best player.

    Jace frederick @JaceFrederick

    Even in defeat, has to feel really good for the Wolves to see Anthony Edwards rise to the occasion, just like he did last spring

    Patrick Caldwell @patcaldwell

    The Wolves were doomed from the get go in these playoffs, but watching Ant cook is still delightful and so encouraging after a dumpster fire of a season

    Kyle Theige @KyleTheige

    I know winning is all that matters and I totally get that but it's so crazy to see 21-year old Anthony Edwards continue to show up like THAT when the lights are the brightest.<br><br>What a special young player.

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    Anthony Edwards is putting on an absolute show.

    Andre Knott @DreKnott

    Anthony Edwards having a u better recognize my name … type game.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Seriously, Jamal Murray v. Anthony Edwards was unbelievable in the 4th quarter. Absolutely incredible basketball.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    21-year-olds with a 40-point playoff game:<br><br>— LeBron James<br>— Luka Doncic<br>— Ja Morant<br>— Tracy McGrady <br><br>And now, Anthony Edwards. <a href="https://t.co/Z5Fj3oOTI7">pic.twitter.com/Z5Fj3oOTI7</a>

    You don't want to make too many judgments on the basis of two games or even one season. Still, the Timberwolves paid a massive price in order to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz and win right now.

    The early returns aren't promising. At the least, Minnesota doesn't appear to be any closer to a championship than it was last year.

    As much as Edwards has steadily improved across his first three seasons, Towns will likely be the biggest barometer for how far the Wolves can go with this current roster. Both now and into the future, they need a lot more from their three-time All-Star.