Full List of Georgia Players Drafted in Each Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs naturally have a host of blue-chip draft prospects this year, to the point where the B/R NFL Scouting Department lists five of them among the top 33 overall players on its latest big board.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter leads that group at No. 2 overall. Edge-rusher Nolan Smith (No. 13), offensive tackle Broderick Jones (No. 19), tight end Darnell Washington (No. 26) and safety Christopher Smith (No. 35) round out the quintet.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department loves Carter, to the point where he received a pro comparison to Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

Carter, 22, served as the backbone of a tremendous Bulldogs defense that finished fifth in fewest points allowed and crushed TCU in a 65-7 national-championship game win. He ended up going ninth overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith missed the back half of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, but a fantastic NFL Scouting Combine performance plus rave reviews on his intangibles have him as a surefire first-round prospect.

The 33rd Team ranked Jones as the No. 2 prospect in the entire draft. It graded him as a potential All-Pro talent with "good movement skills, strength and toughness." Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to second-team All-Pro offensive tackle (and ex-Bulldog) Andrew Thomas of the New York Giants.

Jones ended up at No. 14 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traded up from No. 17 with the New England Patriots to get him.

Washington's massive size (6'7", 264 pounds) naturally grabs attention. He received top marks for his tremendous blocking skills and fared well when called upon in the pass game (28 catches, 454 yards, two scores).

Smith led the 2022 Bulldogs with three interceptions alongside his 61 tackles (45 solo). The Bronko Nagurski Award finalist is a versatile safety prospect equally adept at stopping the run or pass.

That group leads a host of other Bulldog players who will be suiting up on Sundays. Here's a look at where they all ended up.

Georgia Draft Prospect List

DT Jalen Carter (B/R NFL Scouting Report): Philadelphia Eagles (No. 9)

OT Broderick Jones (B/R NFL Scouting Report): Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 14)

CB Kelee Ringo (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

TE Darnell Washington (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

Edge Nolan Smith (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

OT Warren McClendon Jr. (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

S Christopher Smith II (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

QB Stetson Bennett IV:

Edge Robert Beal Jr. (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

RB Kenny McIntosh (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

WR Kearis Jackson:

K Jack Podlesny:

