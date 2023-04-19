AEW Dynamite: Live Updates, Match Results, Highlights and Reaction from April 19

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live blog for AEW Dynamite on April 19.

With Double or Nothing just over a month away on May 28, AEW has started building up some of the feuds that will lead to matches on the card.

One of those feuds is the ongoing rivalry between The Outcasts and the duo of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm stepped up to face DMD and the AEW women's champion this week.

We are going to be doing things a bit different moving forward.

The latest segment and match will be listed at the top of the page

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow (TNT Championship)

Wardlow recruited Arn Anderson to be in his corner for his TNT title match against Powerhouse Hobbs, who had the crew from QTV in his corner.

Hobbs ended up hitting three belly-to-belly suplexes in a row to get things going, but Wardlow quickly recovered and shoved him right out of the ring. He clotheslined the champ over the barricade and followed him into the crowd.

We Hear From The Elite

Kenny Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson were out after the break to talk about what has been going on between them and The Blackpool Combat Club.

Omega called BCC four of the most respected wrestlers on the planet until they attacked his friends and put them in the hospital. It didn't take long for Bryan Danielson to interrupt from the big screen.

He distracted them while Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attacked them from behind to kick off a huge brawl. The Elite ended up getting the upper hand for a little while, but the BCC regained control and took out all three men one at a time.

Don Callis came out with a chair, but once he saw what was happening, he dropped it and ran away as Danielson continued to run down The Elite on the mic.

Callis returned with Konosuke Takeshita and he managed to save Omega from being attacked with a screwdriver.

The Outcasts vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

Saraya got into a little tussle with Baker's mom as she accompanied Toni Storm and Ruby Soho to the ring for this tag team match. Hayter was out first to a huge pop, and Baker followed with an equally big reaction from her hometown crowd in Pittsburgh.

Storm and Soho attacked them on the ramp but as soon as they got to the ring, Hayter used her power to take Storm down with a few shoulder tackles.

This match was pure mayhem for the first several minutes. Nobody was abiding by tags and the fight was taking place in and out of the ring. Even though Saraya gave The Outcasts an advantage, Soho and Storm were doing a good job controlling the pace without any help.

We returned from a break to see Baker starting to go on a roll as her hometown crowd cheered her on. She singlehandedly took out Soho and Storm in the corner while Hayter was recovering at ringside.

She pulled out the glove and signaled for The Lockjaw, but Storm grabbed her for a German suplex. Hayter and Baker hit a series of double-team moves, but Soho manages to break up the pin at the last second.

Saraya hit Hayter in the head with the title belt while the ref was distracted, but it wasn't enough to get Storm the pin, even with her finisher on top of the belt shot. Storm took Hayter out at ringside by throwing her into the ring steps.

Baker hit Soho with a Panama Sunrise for a close two-count, but she was able to get the submission win a moment later with The Lockjaw.

Winners: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Jungle Boy Speaks

Dynamite opened up with Jack Perry making his way to the ring for a promo. The crowd continued to sing his entrance music for a few moments after it stopped playing. Before he could even get two words out of his mouth, Sammy Guevara came out.

They were quickly joined by Darby Allin. He ended up being the first one to get more than half a sentence out successfully. He talked a little trash about both men before Perry had a chance to speak his mind.

He said all of the kids who paint their faces like Allin would be upset if they knew what he was really like and claimed Allin was only a wrestler because he couldn't make it in skateboarding.

All three men had a chance to run the others down for a couple of minutes. Surprisingly, Guevara actually had the nicest things to say about the others in the ring, but he still insulted them at the same time.

MJF arrived and said he talked to Tony Khan about this whole situation. There will be a pillars tournament with the winner earning a title shot at Double or Nothing. He said one man would get a bye in the first round and picked Allin's name out of a hat.

That means Perry vs. Guevara will happen tonight, with Allin facing the winner for the title shot in the future.