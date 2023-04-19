AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19April 19, 2023
Following a shocking arrival and subsequent beatdown of Ricky Starks two weeks ago, Jay White returned to the squared circle Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite to battle Komander.
The former IWGP heavyweight champion's debut match for the company headlined a broadcast that also saw the latest chapter in the rivalry between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs over the latter's TNT Championship, and The Elite address the AEW fans following their attack on Blackpool Combat Club last week.
Find out what went down in all of those segments, as well as if Britt Baker was able to silence The Outcasts in her hometown, with this recap of the show at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Match Card
- TNT Championship: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (c)
- Komander vs. Jay White
- The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Jake Hager
- Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm
- FTR promo
- The Elite promo
- Chris Jericho and Adam Cole face-to-face
The Four Pillars of AEW Kicked Off Dynamite
- "Sammy, of all of the pillars, I've known you the longest and oddly enough, I like you the most," Allin told Guevara.
- "You were hand-picked because you're part of this California clique," Allin told Perry, claiming Jungle Boy worked less hard than everyone else.
- "Nothing about you intimidated me," Allin said.
- "You're only here because you didn't make it as a skateboarder," Perry responded.
- "Both of you were handpicked to be here. The golden boys of AEW!" Guevara said of Perry and MJF.
- "You win the TNT title, I win the TNT title. You jump off of something high, I jump off of something higher. Now it's your turn to sit back and watch me become the AEW World Champion!" Guevara told Allin.
- "Good thing I don't care what you think given you think Britt Baker is talented!" MJF taunted the crowd.
The pillars of AEW collided at the top of the show, as Jack Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara kicked off the show.
Again as part of an in-ring promo segment.
Again hurling insults at each other that touched on real tension between them, the entire feud seemingly built around who can shoot harder on the other with the most personal of insults.
Some quality zingers gave way to AEW World Champion MJF interrupting and revealing a tournament involving the three potential challengers. Allin was randomly selected to enjoy a buy while Guevara and Perry were announced for the night's main event.
This was fine but it felt very much like a "been there, done that" segment with a questionable booking decision to boot. After all, if everything to this point has been centered around the four pillars, why break it up and go with one challenger?
Book the four-way and let the young guys steal the show.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho
- Saraya taunted, then spraypainted, Baker's mom at ringside prior to the match.
- Baker received a huge hometown pop for her entrance.
- The hometown hero exploded into the ring off a hot tag and received a thunderous ovation while doing so.
- Saraya blasted Baker with the AEW Women's Championship, Storm delivered Storm Zero, and the babyface still kicked out.
- Baker delivered the Panama Sunrise to Soho for another close near-fall.
- Hayter was sent shoulder-first into the ring steps and audibly let out "ouch, ouch, ouch" before being helped from the ringside area by the medical staff. Hopefully, she is ok.
- Backstage, Wardlow revealed he has sought out the guidance of Arn Anderson for his match with Powerhouse Hobbs later tonight.
Dr. Britt Baker returned to Pittsburgh, a hometown hero, and teamed with AEW World Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to defeat The Outcasts' Ruby Soho and Toni Storm in the night's first in-ring action.
The babyfaces overcame interference from Saraya at ringside, the heels isolating Hayter, and a potential injury suffered by the titleholder to score the win when Baker tapped out Soho with the Lockjaw.
The match was action-packed and the crowd was red-hot for Baker.
There is an argument to be made that The Outcasts really should not have lost, and that there was more heat to be had in them beating the Teflon Baker in her hometown, but that is splitting hairs.
Hayter being taken out of the arena and missing out on the post-match celebration with Baker was conspicuous and once can only hope she did not legitimately hurt her shoulder in the steel stairs spot.
Result
Baker and Hayter defeated Soho and Storm
Grade
B
Top Moments
The Elite Finds a New Ally?
- "I don't really have much to say. The purpose of us being out here is an invitation. Blackpool Combat Club, I want to see you in this ring and I want to settle this once and for all," Omega said.
- "Talk about amateurs. You guys have interview time and the first thing out of your mouth is, 'I don't have much to say?'" Bryan Danielson.
The Elite hit the ring to address the fans in Pittsburgh, one week after returning to deal a beatdown to The Blackpool Combat Club.
Kenny Omega had little to say on behalf of himself and The Young Bucks, instead inviting their rivals to fight them. A sneak attack by the heels failed to earn them the upper hand, despite a distraction by Bryan Danielson, but they eventually downed the babyfaces and threatened a screwdriver attack on Omega.
Don Callis, who had run away like a coward moments earlier, returned with Konosuke Takeshita, who joined Omega in clearing the ring.
Takeshita helps even the odds and we had seen Callis openly recruiting him in the past. It at least makes sense that he would be involved, and that Omega would be hesitant to trust him right away given how close-knit The Elite is.
Not to mention what has to be mounting questions about Callis' intentions.
This is clearly leading to a massive eight-man tag at Double or Nothing, especially if Matt Jackson can battle through his torn biceps injury, and that is probably the right call. Something about the feud feels a step off and not everything to this point has been super enthralling.
Still, the finale in Las Vegas, will probably be great and everyone will applaud it. It would just be nice to have something resembling a story rather than a series of spots, winks and nudges, and repetitive BCC beatdowns to tie it all together.
Grade
B-
Top Moments