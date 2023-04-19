AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The pillars of AEW collided at the top of the show, as Jack Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara kicked off the show.

Again as part of an in-ring promo segment.

Again hurling insults at each other that touched on real tension between them, the entire feud seemingly built around who can shoot harder on the other with the most personal of insults.

Some quality zingers gave way to AEW World Champion MJF interrupting and revealing a tournament involving the three potential challengers. Allin was randomly selected to enjoy a buy while Guevara and Perry were announced for the night's main event.

This was fine but it felt very much like a "been there, done that" segment with a questionable booking decision to boot. After all, if everything to this point has been centered around the four pillars, why break it up and go with one challenger?

Book the four-way and let the young guys steal the show.

Grade

C+

Top Moments