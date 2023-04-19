Dartmouth CFB Coach Buddy Teevens Lost Leg, Suffered Spinal Cord Injury in Bike Crash

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens had his right leg amputated and suffered a spinal cord injury when he was hit by a car while riding a bike last month.

Kirsten Teevens, Buddy's wife, announced the injuries her husband sustained in an update about his recovery posted on Dartmouth's athletic website:

"We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy. It has been nothing short of amazing and we are so grateful. As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements. Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy's right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury. He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing. Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy. We appreciate your continued respect of our privacy as we navigate this ongoing recovery process as a family."

Kirsten previously told Tris Wykes of the Valley News on March 20 the incident occurred as the couple were biking home from a restaurant after having dinner in St. Augustine, Florida.

"He has sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized," Kirsten Teevens wrote in a text message. "He is a healthy man and hopefully he will have a full recovery. We are very appreciative of all the support and the outpouring of love."

According to Wykes, a preliminary crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol described Buddy's injuries were described as "critical" and it occurred around 8:40 p.m. local time as he was attempting to cross the main beach thoroughfare along the Atlantic coast.

Any additional updates on Teevens' condition will be provided by the family and included on Dartmouth's athletic website.

Teevens, 66, is in his second stint as Dartmouth's head football coach. He returned to the program in 2005 after previously coaching the Big Green from 1987 to 1991.

In addition to his work at Dartmouth, Teevens had stints as a head coach at Maine, Tulane and Stanford. He has a 151-178-2 career record with five Ivy League championships.

Teevens also played quarterback at Dartmouth from 1975 to 1978. He led the program to a conference title in his final season with a 6-1 record in Ivy League play.