WWE Rumors on Seth Rollins Backstage, Vince McMahon and Stars Streaming on Twitch

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rollins, WWE Reportedly Have No Backstage Issues

Despite speculation to the contrary, there is reportedly no heat between Seth Rollins and WWE.

Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported that there are "no issues" between WWE and one of its top stars, and there was even said to be "a lot of positive reception" from people within WWE regarding Rollins' entertaining match against The Miz on Monday night's episode of Raw.

Rollins defeated social media megastar Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 a couple of weeks ago, but he hasn't had much of a direction coming out of the biggest show of the year.

On the Raw after WrestleMania, Rollins merely went to the ring for a brief period and orchestrated the crowd as it sang along to his theme song.

Video later circulated of Rollins seemingly being instructed during a commercial break that his segment had been shortened or changed on the fly, as he had a microphone in his hand, indicating that he was originally supposed to cut a promo.

That led to talk of a potential disconnect between Rollins and WWE, but indications suggest all is well.

Rollins has long been one of WWE's most popular Superstars, and he remains among the most over babyfaces in the company, as fans are firmly behind his character and always react positively when his music hits.

WWE seems to be bridging the gap to SummerSlam to get back to Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Rollins already feuded with Austin Theory recently for the United States title, so there is no clear direction for him.

The WWE draft is coming this month, though, which means the company could be biding its time with Rollins until shuffling the rosters and getting more intriguing opponents in place for him.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Didn't Attend Monday's Raw

WWE chairman Vince McMahon reportedly wasn't in attendance for Monday night's episode of Raw.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), McMahon did not make an appearance backstage at Raw in Little Rock, Arkansas.

There was a great deal of speculation that WWE head of creative Triple H was largely behind Monday's Raw since it featured a considerable amount of quality in-ring action, including Rollins vs. Miz, Judgment Day vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle, Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio and Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai.

Triple H has been WWE's chief creative officer since McMahon's brief retirement last summer, but when McMahon returned in January as chairman of the board, there was some thought that he would be heavily involved in creative decisions.

The chatter grew louder a couple of weeks ago when Endeavor Group Holdings purchased 51 percent of WWE and merged it with UFC, making McMahon the executive chairman of the entire operation.

Perhaps not coincidentally, PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported that McMahon was present for the Raw after WrestleMania and was "firmly in charge" of the show, as he called the shots and made multiple changes to the script.

Every report since then has confirmed that McMahon has not been backstage for any other episode of Raw or SmackDown, however, which suggests his appearance at the Raw after WrestleMania may have been a one-time deal since he was already in the Los Angeles area for WrestleMania.

Triple H's booking has largely been celebrated by fans in comparison to what McMahon was giving him, and it does seem as though Triple H has been given more freedom to book things according to his vision over the past couple of weeks than he was at the post-WrestleMania Raw.

WWE, Twitch Reportedly Reach Deal for Superstars to Stream

After previously making its talent stop streaming on Twitch, WWE has reportedly reached an agreement with the platform that will allow its Superstars to return to streaming.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), the agreement will feature a three-way revenue split with Twitch and the talent receiving the "vast majority" of it.

Also, there are reportedly "almost" no restrictions on the talent with the exception of needing to receive clearance if they plan to stream with performers from other companies.

Fightful noted that the talent it spoke to about the new Twitch partnership are "very happy" about the change.

Although it is unclear if a change in WWE ownership played a role in the Twitch deal, Endeavor Group Holdings recently purchased 51 percent of the company.

Prior to the Twitch ban, several WWE Superstars streamed on the platform regularly, including Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega.

Now that a deal has been reached, WWE Superstars can return to Twitch and create another revenue stream for themselves independent of what they make through their WWE contracts.

