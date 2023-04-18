Mac Jones Has 'Fresh Start' for 2023 Season, Patriots OC Bill O'Brien Says

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is getting a clean slate in 2023.

While speaking with reporters for the first time since being hired as the franchise's offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that Jones' disappointing 2022 season is in the past.

"Fresh start," O'Brien said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. That's one of our themes on offense—to move forward."

