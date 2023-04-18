Jahmyr Gibbs to Cowboys in Peter Schrager NFL Mock Draft After Ezekiel Elliott's Exit

Donald Page/Getty Images

If the Dallas Cowboys want to use their first-round draft pick to add a running back that can replace Ezekiel Elliott, Alabama standout Jahmyr Gibbs could be on their radar.

NFL.com's Peter Schrager has the Cowboys taking Gibbs at No. 26 overall in his mock draft posted on Tuesday.

There has been some buzz that Dallas could select Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the first round.

As the draft gets closer, it seems unlikely Robinson will last until the 26th pick for the Cowboys to get him. They could always trade up to select him if they wanted to go in that direction. Schrager has Robinson going to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10.

Gibbs wouldn't be a bad alternative for Dallas if running back is the position Jerry Jones wants to address on Day 1. He's the second-best running back and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per B/R's NFL scouting department.

B/R's Derrik Klassen called Gibbs "an explosive play waiting to happen" in his scouting report.

It seems like a safe bet the Cowboys will select a running back at some point in the draft. Elliott was released in March after seven seasons with the team.

Tony Pollard signed the one-year franchise tender on March 23, but he's coming off a broken leg and high-ankle sprain suffered in the Cowboys' 19-12 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and Ronald Jones are the other running backs currently on the roster.

Gibbs spent his first two years in college at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama last year. The 21-year-old racked up more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons and averaged 6.9 yards per touch in 31 career college games.