NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Commanders Favorites to Land Bijan Robinson Ahead of Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have the shortest odds to land Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL draft at +400 ($100 bet to win $400), per DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Chargers (+500), Dallas Cowboys (+550), Philadelphia Eagles (+750) and Atlanta Falcons (+750) round out the top five on the odds ledger.

The Commanders currently hold the No. 16 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson co-led the backfield last year. Robinson amassed the most carries per game (17.08) and led the team in rushing with 797 yards. Gibson's 899 yards from scrimmage were second-most on the team behind top wideout Terry McLaurin.

Washington rushed for the sixth-fewest yards per carry (4.0) in the NFL last year, and Gibson is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, so the Commanders could be in the market for a new addition in the backfield.

The same goes for the Chargers after star running back Austin Ekeler requested a trade.

The Dallas Cowboys' backfield is in flux after the release of Ezekiel Elliott. They also don't have a long-term solution at the position on the roster after placing the 2023 franchise tag on Tony Pollard, who starred last year with 1,378 total yards and 12 touchdowns.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranks Robinson as the No. 4 overall prospect in the NFL draft, and its latest mock draft has him landing at No. 27 with the Buffalo Bills.

