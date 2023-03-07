2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine Predictions

0 of 31

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

One of the most exciting NFL combine experiences ever took place this past weekend, with numerous aspiring professional athletes blowing the doors off Lucas Oil Stadium.

Everywhere you looked, another positional record fell. It's easy to get caught up in physical testing, though, and overlook the big picture aspect of evaluations.

While combine workouts should not be deciding factors in how a prospect is viewed, they do serve as confirmation based on what's been seen and the potential upside found in each participant.

Every step of the predraft process adds to an ever-evolving assessment. What happens in Indianapolis shouldn't be completely dismissed. Instead, it's part of the a much larger pie that started to bake in August.

These efforts only help build (or hurt) the argument for individuals, as projections start to take shape based on what's been seen so far and how teams are looking at each.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder sat down together in Indy and pieced together their latest mock draft, with the added components of official workout numbers and some buzz heard during the weeklong event.