Former Notre Dame HC Mike Brey Reportedly Will Join Quin Snyder's Hawks Staff

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The winningest men's basketball head coach in Notre Dame history is reportedly headed to the NBA.

According to Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune, Mike Brey will be an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks next season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it remains to be seen what his specific role will be on head coach Quin Snyder's staff.

Noie noted there is a history in place between the two who "have remained close," as Brey was an assistant coach at Duke when Snyder played there for four seasons from 1985-89.

Brey brings an extensive head coaching resume to the Hawks. He was at Delaware for five seasons after his stint at Duke and led the Fightin' Blue Hens to two American East Conference regular-season titles, two conference tournament championships and two NCAA tournament appearances.

He then coached Notre Dame for the past 23 seasons and retired following the 2022-23 campaign.

Brey finished his time at Notre Dame with a 483-280 record, 13 NCAA tournament appearances, one Big East regular-season championship and one ACC tournament title.

As for Snyder, he coached the Utah Jazz for eight seasons from 2014-15 until he resigned ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Atlanta hired him in February to replace the fired Nate McMillan, and there could be an offseason of change in store for the franchise.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported last Monday that the front office has a "green light" from team ownership to make moves that may even include trading Trae Young.

That comes after a December report from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes that said Young "could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade."

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported around that same time there was existing tension between Young and McMillan.

Atlanta currently trails the Boston Celtics 1-0 in their first-round playoff series. A loss to Boston could bring about some change in the player department, but Snyder is already making moves on the coaching staff by bringing in a familiar face.