WWE Raw: Live Updates, Match Results, Highlights and Reaction from April 17

This week's show continued to lay the groundwork for WWE Backlash with Brock Lesnar returning to respond to Cody Rhodes' challenge for a match.

We also saw Bobby Lashley battle Austin Theory, and The Miz faced Seth Freakin' Rollins.

Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

This was a non-title match but Corey Graves made sure to mention that a win would likely earn Kai a title shot in the future.

They locked up a few times and Belair kept forcing Kai to the corner. After the third time, The Captain of Team Kick was able to take her down. They had a bit of a misstep in the corner but quickly recovered so The EST could hit a dropkick.

Kai kicked Belair's head into the ring post to knock her out of the ring as the show went to a break.

After the match was over, Sikoa and The Usos took out the LWO. We then saw a video from earlier in the day with Alpha Academy, Maxxine Dupri and Adam Pearce that didn't really accomplish anything.

Back in the arena, Bianca Belair made her way to the ring for a match against Dakota Kai.

Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa

The match got started as soon as we returned from the commercial. Mysterio tried to stay out of Sikoa's radius by using his quickness, but one shot put the legendary luchador on the mat.

The Street Champ unloaded on him in the corner, but Mysterio was able to hit a quick crossbody for a near-fall. Sikoa made him pay for it with a stiff right hand to the face.

He kept Mysterio grounded for a long time with a trap submission and some more strikes. The high-flyer tripped him into the middle turnbuckle and brought him out of the ring as we went to another break.

We returned to see the powerhouse still dominating his much smaller opponent. It took a bit, but Mysterio was able to begin making a comeback. He went for a moonsault but Sikoa grabbed him out of the air to hit a Samoan drop.

The Master of the 619 set him up and hit the move, but Sikoa easily kicked out at two. He managed to get Sikoa into position for the 619 again, but The Usos coming down the ramp distracted him.

Legado Del Fantasma came out of nowhere to attack The Usos and protect Mysterio so he could hit a second 619, but he missed the splash that followed and was hit with a nasty Samoan Spike to give Sikoa the win.

This was a great match with some fun spots. Sikoa is a star just waiting for his breakout moment.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

Opening Segment

Raw opened with The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman coming out to the ring. They barely had a chance to say anything of substance before Judgment Day showed up.

Heyman and Damian Priest shook hands as The Advocate talked about how they were all villains who probably wouldn't get into heaven.

Heyman talked about how The Bloodline and Judgment Day are forming a short-term alliance, but Rhea Ripley and Sikoa would not stop staring daggers at each other.

He said they can help each other with their problems and laid out some of the current rivalries for both groups. Heyman announced Sikoa would battle Rey Mysterio tonight.

The newly-inducted WWE Hall of Famer made his entrance as the show cut to the first break.