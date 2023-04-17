WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 17April 17, 2023
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 17
One week after a shocking betrayal of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus returned to WWE Raw, live from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, with an explanation for her actions.
The Hall of Famer's address to the WWE Universe headlined a broadcast that also saw Bobby Lashley challenge United States champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins return to in-ring action and Brock Lesnar make his first appearance since his shocking assault of Cody Rhodes.
Match Card
- United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)
- Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
- The return of Brock Lesnar
- Trish Stratus' explanation
Announced for Monday's show are:
The Bloodline Kicked Off Raw
- The Usos are getting that mega-star pop, proof that The Bloodline story has been unequivocally beneficial for Jimmy and Jey.
- Heyman teased history unfolding tonight before The Judgment Day interrupted him.
- "It's a very good day to be a very bad guy," Heyman said. "If there's a heaven, none of us are getting into it," he continued before stating a partnership between the two factions was conceived of by Roman Reigns.
- Ripley followed Sikoa, always standing across from him in a show of fearlessness. Chants of "Rhea" followed.
- Heyman announced Judgment Day vs. Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for later tonight, then added that Sikoa will battle Mysterio to kick off the show.
It is best to keep friends close and potential enemies closer, or so Roman Reigns likely figured when the absent Undisputed WWE Universal Champion forged a business partnership with The Judgment Day at the top of Raw.
Revealed by Paul Heyman during the opening promo, it assured that Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio would take care of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle in the night's main event. In return, the seemingly unstoppable Solo Sikoa would solve the Rey Mysterio problem the opposing heel faction has had.
This was really well done.
Jey Uso taking exception to the fact that him and his brother, Jimmy, were not in the know of the partnership further teases The Tribal Chief's displeasure with the twins. Ripley fearlessly following Sikoa around the ring was great stuff, too, and continued to put her over as one of the biggest badasses in WWE.
The partnership makes sense and sets up two matches but, perhaps more importantly, plants the seeds for a program that can dominate WWE television in the future.
Fans have a history of eating up battles for dominance between established factions, which Reigns was apart of as one-third of The Shield in their war with The Wyatt Family a decade ago.
As WWE bides time for Rhodes vs. Reigns II, there are worse options available to Triple H and WWE creative than Bloodline vs. Judgment Day.
Grade
A
Top Moments
Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa
- Mysterio rallied heading to the commercial break, taking Sikoa to the floor and creating some separation after a suffocating start to the match by The Enforcer.
- Sikoa has been built up as such a dominant competitor that even the slightest bit of offense against him wakes the crowd up, as was the case with Mysterio's momentary comeback.
- Sikoa kicked out of a 619-splash combo, to the dismay of the fans.
- The Usos appeared, distracting Mysterio until LWO's Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Escobar jumped the guardrail and wiped them out.
- Backstage, Chad Gable and Maxxine Dupri continued to fight for Otis' attention.
Not even a WWE Hall of Famer could halt Solo Sikoa's momentum Monday night.
Despite a spirited babyface comeback, the LWO stopping interference from The Usos and two 619s, Sikoa still dropped Rey Mysterio with the Samoan Spike and scored the decisive pinfall victory in the opening contest of the show.
In doing so, he ensured The Bloodline upheld their end of the deal with The Judgment Day. A post-match beatdown that left the entire LWO lying only helped matters and put pressure on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio to reign supreme in the main event.
This was another quality victory for Sikoa, who continues to look like an unstoppable force and the guy who may very well pose the greatest threat to Roman Reigns before all is said and done.
As we have seen before with Triple H and Batista during the days of Evolution, the overconfident faction leader who takes the silent assassin type for granted typically does not fare well.
Overall, this was a second strong segment early in this show.
Result
Sikoa defeated Mysterio
Grade
A
Top Moments