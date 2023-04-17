WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 17

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

It is best to keep friends close and potential enemies closer, or so Roman Reigns likely figured when the absent Undisputed WWE Universal Champion forged a business partnership with The Judgment Day at the top of Raw.

Revealed by Paul Heyman during the opening promo, it assured that Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio would take care of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle in the night's main event. In return, the seemingly unstoppable Solo Sikoa would solve the Rey Mysterio problem the opposing heel faction has had.

This was really well done.

Jey Uso taking exception to the fact that him and his brother, Jimmy, were not in the know of the partnership further teases The Tribal Chief's displeasure with the twins. Ripley fearlessly following Sikoa around the ring was great stuff, too, and continued to put her over as one of the biggest badasses in WWE.

The partnership makes sense and sets up two matches but, perhaps more importantly, plants the seeds for a program that can dominate WWE television in the future.

Fans have a history of eating up battles for dominance between established factions, which Reigns was apart of as one-third of The Shield in their war with The Wyatt Family a decade ago.

As WWE bides time for Rhodes vs. Reigns II, there are worse options available to Triple H and WWE creative than Bloodline vs. Judgment Day.

Grade

A

