Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert PicksApril 19, 2023
Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the true wild cards in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL draft. There's a reasonable argument to be made for several prospects being the prime target of the franchise.
The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but that doesn't necessarily cross quarterback off the list of possibilities with their No. 7 pick.
Cornerback is a huge need. Las Vegas ranked 32nd in passer rating allowed (98.8) last season and a shutdown corner could help fix that in a big way. It could also look to solidify its offensive line or beef up the defensive line.
All it takes is a look across the mock draft landscape to see that the Raiders are an unpredictable element of this year's event.
Here's a look at the latest picks from B/R's scouting department, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and other notable predictions.
B/R Scouting Department: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
The B/R scouting department consists of five writers with various experiences in breaking down prospects. Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder worked together to piece together their latest mock draft just a few weeks before the event starts on April 27.
The group see the Raiders addressing their need at cornerback and have tabbed Christian Gonazalez as the man for the job.
"The Raiders have had a revolving door at cornerback, and Gonzalez can give them consistency on one side of the field right away," Giddings wrote.
He also noted Gonzalez's speed to keep up with any receiver and his ideal size at 6'1", 197 pounds as reasons for the Raiders settling on the Oregon product.
The selection is a bit surprising. The 20-year-old is the third-ranked cornerback on the group's big board. Illinois' Devon Witherspoon and Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State are just ahead of him, but the grades are close enough that it could come down to personal preference.
Gonzalez played in the slot a little at Oregon, so his versatility could push him higher up the Vegas board if that's something it is looking for in its corners.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN is a staple of draft coverage, and he sees the Raiders also addressing the need at corner but does mention other positions that will be under consideration.
He noted that the team would likely rather have Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter fall to them, but he doesn't believe that's going to happen. He also mentions offensive tackle as another position to watch for.
Ultimately, Kiper goes with Devon Witherspoon, the No. 1 corner on his board.
"Witherspoon is a physical defender with shutdown ability. He would be a Day 1 starter in Las Vegas, which ranked last in the league in takeaways last season (13)," he wrote.
Kiper does concede this wouldn't be the Raiders' first option, but Witherspoon is hardly a consolation prize. He's the top corner on B/R's big board and was voted as the top man coverage corner in the class.
Having a dominant CB who can play against elite receivers is a game-changer for defenses. Regardless of position, the Raiders need premium talent on the defensive side of the ball to turn things around.
Witherspoon would qualify.
Other Notable Predictions
Dane Brugler of The Athletic: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Ben Brown of PFF: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
Despite the presence of Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, there are still analysts who believe quarterback is a possibility with the seventh pick.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic is among them. He has the Raiders taking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after the top three quarterbacks, Jalen Carter, Christian Gonzalez and Will Anderson Jr. have all been selected.
"The Raiders have been very open about their desire to draft a young quarterback, and Levis is a potential fit," Brugler noted.
The USA Today network of team-oriented websites came together to put together a mock draft with beat writers making the selections for each team. It's an interesting exercise and yielded the selection of Paris Johnson Jr. for the Raiders at No. 7 by Marcus Mosher.
"Johnson has the ability to play guard and tackle, which makes him a perfect fit in Las Vegas. Johnson could start his career off at guard and then move to tackle down the road," Mosher wrote after he noted he would have preferred one of the top quarterbacks or elite defensive prospects but they were off the board.
Ben Brown of PFF took a slightly different approach in his mock draft. His selections are based on analysis of Vegas odds and meta analysis of other mocks. He has the Raiders landing Jalen Carter with their first pick.
"Carter has moved from a 67.7% probability to a 62.3% chance of being selected within the first seven picks. The anticipated slide could start if the Lions go cornerback and the Raiders draft with an eye toward upside and go with Tyree Wilson," Brown said.