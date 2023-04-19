Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the true wild cards in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL draft. There's a reasonable argument to be made for several prospects being the prime target of the franchise.

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but that doesn't necessarily cross quarterback off the list of possibilities with their No. 7 pick.

Cornerback is a huge need. Las Vegas ranked 32nd in passer rating allowed (98.8) last season and a shutdown corner could help fix that in a big way. It could also look to solidify its offensive line or beef up the defensive line.

All it takes is a look across the mock draft landscape to see that the Raiders are an unpredictable element of this year's event.

Here's a look at the latest picks from B/R's scouting department, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and other notable predictions.