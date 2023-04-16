X

    Lakers' Austin Reaves on Yelling 'I'm Him' vs. Grizzlies: I Got Hot Late, Had Fun

    Jack MurrayApril 16, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 16: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during Round 1 Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 16, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    It's safe to assume that Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is pleased with his performance in his first NBA playoff game.

    The second-year guard scored 23 points and had four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes as the seventh-seeded Lakers defeated second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies 128-112. After a great individual effort that saw him knock down a clutch bucket in crunch time, Reaves had a simple, two word message for the audience.

    ESPN @espn

    REAVES. CLUTCH 😤 <a href="https://t.co/aGJ0VfTE5Y">pic.twitter.com/aGJ0VfTE5Y</a>

    His declaration of 'I'm him' showed a moment of incredible self-confidence, but Reaves claimed it was all for fun.

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Austin Reaves on yelling "I'm him" during his stretch of nine straight points: "I got hot late and I had fun."

    Reaves went undrafted in 2021 after spending his collegiate career with Wichita State and Oklahoma. He was signed by the Lakers and has emerged as a fan favorite in his time with the team.

    Reaves averaged 13 points and three rebounds with the Lakers in 2022-23 and helped guide the team back to the postseason after a one-year absence. He played 39 minutes and scored 12 points in the Lakers' play-in victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but his first taste of the first round was a big step for the developing guard.

