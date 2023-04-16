Lakers' Austin Reaves on Yelling 'I'm Him' vs. Grizzlies: I Got Hot Late, Had Fun

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

It's safe to assume that Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is pleased with his performance in his first NBA playoff game.

The second-year guard scored 23 points and had four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes as the seventh-seeded Lakers defeated second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies 128-112. After a great individual effort that saw him knock down a clutch bucket in crunch time, Reaves had a simple, two word message for the audience.

His declaration of 'I'm him' showed a moment of incredible self-confidence, but Reaves claimed it was all for fun.

Reaves went undrafted in 2021 after spending his collegiate career with Wichita State and Oklahoma. He was signed by the Lakers and has emerged as a fan favorite in his time with the team.

Reaves averaged 13 points and three rebounds with the Lakers in 2022-23 and helped guide the team back to the postseason after a one-year absence. He played 39 minutes and scored 12 points in the Lakers' play-in victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but his first taste of the first round was a big step for the developing guard.

The road victory helped the Lakers take a 1-0 series over the Timberwolves. The teams will meet for Game 2 on Wednesday in Minnesota before they travel to Crypto.com Arena for Games 3 and 4.