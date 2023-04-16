OSU OC Brian Hartline Hospitalized with Non-Life Threatening Injuries After ATV Crash

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was hospitalized following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash at his property.

He tweeted that he is "doing well."

ABC 6 Columbus shared a statement from Ohio State:

"Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property. According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening."

Hartline played wide receiver at Ohio State prior to his coaching career.

He was a fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2009 and played six seasons for the Miami Dolphins and one for the Cleveland Browns. He notably tallied back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2012 and 2013 when he was in Miami.

The Buckeyes promoted Hartline to the offensive coordinator role following the 2022 campaign.

He is known as an excellent recruiter and has coached the likes of Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jameson Williams, Parris Campbell and others during his time as wide receivers coach.

Hartline helped lead the offense during Saturday's spring game for the Buckeyes before the crash.