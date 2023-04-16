NFL Rumors: Jalen Carter to Visit Lions Ahead of 2023 Draft; Detroit Has No. 6 Pick

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Jalen Carter's draft stock is on the rise.

The Georgia defensive tackle is visiting the Detroit Lions on Monday, as per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Lions hold the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Carter helped lead the Bulldogs to consecutive College Football Playoff National Championships in 2022 and 2023.

He will now have visited the teams holding the No. 5, 6 and 7 picks (Seattle Seahawks, Lions and Las Vegas Raiders) as well as the teams selecting ninth and 10th overall (Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles), Schefter reports.

After Carter's involvement in a fatal January car crash, his ranking fell in mock drafts earlier this year. His multiple visits to teams at the top of the draft indicate the defensive tackle will likely be a top-10 pick later this month.

