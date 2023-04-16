Jim Irsay: 'All Options on the Table' for Colts With No. 4 NFL Draft Pick

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

With the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and rumors swirling regarding the direction the organization could go, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is choosing to be transparent with the fanbase.

In a tweet sent out midday Sunday, Irsay listed the options that the team has with the pick and claimed that the team is exercising all possible options.

The tweet included pictures of Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis, four of the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

The tweet specifies that a quarterback is not the only direction the team could be going in, but it's been perhaps the worst kept secret that the Colts plan to bring in a new quarterback this season. Irsay has been clear about his preference for a young quarterback, as opposed to a more expensive veteran.

"The owner wants the draft-and-develop route, preferring the chance to grow his own while capitalizing on the financial flexibility a young quarterback's contract affords the team," Zak Keefer of The Athletic wrote on April 5. "He said last week that though the type of contract disgruntled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is seeking is 'no problem'—likely north of $150 million fully guaranteed, at the very least—it's the lost draft capital (two first-round picks) and salary-cap restrictions that have tempered Irsay's interest in such a blockbuster move."

The Colts have had a rotating core of new quarterbacks since the early retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019, including Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Nick Foles. Foles, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger are the current signal-callers on the Colts depth chart.