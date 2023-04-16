Jon Jones Teases UFC Retirement Ahead of Stipe Miocic Fight; Dana White Eyeing MSG

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jon "Bones" Jones may soon call an end to his legendary UFC career.

The UFC heavyweight champion teased his retirement via Twitter on Saturday night, saying that he could call it quits after a possible bout against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.

However, Jones did respond to a fan who said that they're "not ready" for him to retire, writing, "I'll keep fighting." So, there's really no telling what the 35-year-old is thinking at this point.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Wednesday that a heavyweight championship fight between Jones and Miocic would not occur at UFC 290 in July despite it being the fight that "all parties want next."

Raimondi added it was "more likely" to occur in the fall.

UFC president Dana White told reporters Saturday that he hopes to schedule a fight between Jones and Miocic for Madison Square Garden "soon."

Jones last fought in March, defeating Cyril Gane via first-round submission for the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena.

Jones holds a record of 27-1-0 (1 NC), and Miocic holds a record of 20-4-0.