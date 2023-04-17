Nightmare Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Top 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

8 of 8

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

We're lumping C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young together here. Even though they have different frames, they are going to find their fantasy production in similar ways. Both are athletic, but neither is going to heavily rely on rushing stats to bolster their fantasy value.

Young is a great mover in the pocket, but he uses that to open up throwing windows much more often than tucking the ball and running. One of the biggest knocks on Stroud is his lack of plays from outside of the pocket or when faced with pressure.

So for either of them to become fantasy-relevant options, they will need to go to teams with a solid offensive line and wide receivers who can take advantage of their accuracy.

In that regard, the rumors that the Tennessee Titans are considering trading up from No. 11 to draft a quarterback should be concerning for fantasy managers.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network noted on his Move the Sticks podcast (h/t Buck Reising of A to Z Sports) that the Titans are exploring a trade up to No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals.

The move makes sense from the Titans' perspective. They have taken the Ryan Tannehill train as far as it will go and are within striking distance to trade up.

But the offensive line is going to rely on Andre Dillard to play left tackle after he made just nine starts in four seasons with the Eagles. He missed the entire 2020 campaign with a biceps injury.

In 2022, the unit gave up a league-worst 27.5 pressure percentage.

Not only should the new quarterback be on the run quite often, but they'll be throwing to Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips.