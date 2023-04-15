Billy Donovan Ripped by Fans After DeMar DeRozan, Bulls Eliminated with Loss to Heat

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

A late-game breakdown against the Miami Heat ended the Chicago Bulls' playoff hopes with a 102-91 play-in tournament loss Friday at Kaseya Center.

Some Bulls fans hoped the loss marked not only the end of the 2022-23 season but also of head coach Billy Donovan's three-year tenure in Chicago.

Max Strus, whom the Bulls let walk after the expiration of his contract in 2020, put up 31 points for the Heat while going 7-of-12 from behind the arc.

That mark was one point shy of a personal best for Strus, and Bulls fans were alarmed by Chicago's lack of adjustment in covering a player having one of the best nights of his career.

Donovan also earned fans' ire for leaning on Derrick Jones Jr. instead of Andre Drummond, who kept the Bulls in the game with some key rebounds in the third quarter but did not play in the final eight minutes of the contest.

The Bulls will now miss the playoffs for the second time in Donovan's three-year tenure as head coach.

DeMar DeRozan put up 26 points and nine assists for the Bulls in the loss. He was just named a finalist for the NBA's new Clutch Player of the Year award.

So was Jimmy Butler, who tied Strus' 31 points.

That's not the only similarity between Butler and DeRozan. DeRozan moved from shooting guard to power forward after leaving the Toronto Raptors, a similar role change to what Butler has been going through with the Heat.

Friday's matchup showed how those changes helped bring both teams to the brink of the playoffs. Both Butler and DeRozan were hard at work inside the three-point line as the minutes ticked down in a neck-and-neck fourth quarter.

In the end, it was Butler who might have earned the title.

The game was tied at 85 after Butler fed Strus for a layup with just five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Tension rose in arena as the teams traded points—until the Heat began to pull away with fewer than two minutes left on the clock.

A 26-foot Strus jumper off another assist from Butler put the Bulls in a five-point deficit with just over one minute left. Without Diar DeRozan in the crowd to assist, Miami added six free throws to seal the victory and end Chicago's season.

The eight-seeded Heat will now get ready to face the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at Fiserv Forum.