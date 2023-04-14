DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar Got Security Escort from Raptors Arena Due to Threats

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan's nine-year-old daughter was escorted by Bulls security out of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday after receiving "severe" online threats following Chicago's 109-105 play-in win over the Raptors.

Diar DeRozan was led to the team bus with her father after the NBA warned the Bulls of the online threats, according to NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

"As long as she was there with her father, I wasn't worried about anything happening!" DeMar DeRozan told Haynes. "It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that."

DeRozan's daughter's loud screams from the courtside during Toronto's free throws earned her several zoom-ins from the ESPN broadcast and made her the subject of viral Twitter posts. The Raptors ended up missing 18 of their 32 attempts from the stripe.

DeRozan, who played for Toronto from 2009 to 2018, contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists to the win. As a result, the Raptors missed the playoffs for the second time in the four years since their 2019 title.

United Airlines offered to fly Diar DeRozan to Miami for the Bulls' play-in finale against the Heat tonight, but her father said Wednesday she would not be attending Friday's game, as she had to return to school.