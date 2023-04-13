Nurse, Siakam Reflect on Raptors' Missed FTs vs. Bulls Amid Diar DeRozan's Screaming

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and All-Star forward Pascal Siakam bemoaned the team's lack of success at the free-throw line in the wake of their 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls as part of the NBA postseason play-in tournament on Wednesday.

While the Bulls knocked down 18 of their 22 free-throw attempts in the come-from-behind win, the Raptors shot just 50 percent from the charity stripe on 36 attempts.

Regarding his team's struggles at the line, Nurse told The Athletic's Eric Koreen: "I think if you ever miss over 10 in a game, it's really hard to win."

Siakam also chimed in, suggesting that poor free-throw shooting was likely the deciding factor in Toronto's season-ending loss:

Former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan was a huge factor in the game for the Bulls, recording 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists to go along with the team-high 39 points scored by teammate Zach LaVine.

DeRozan and LaVine led the way for Chicago on the court, but one of DeRozan's closest family members may have had an impact on the game from the sidelines.

DeRozan's 9-year-old daughter, Diar DeRozan, was in the crowd for Wednesday's game, and whenever the Raptors went to the free-throw line, she let out a loud series of screams in an attempt to distract the shooters:

While the Raptors players and coaches did not blame Diar for their free-throw issues, missing 18 shots from the foul line may not have been a coincidence.

Of the six Raptors players who attempted a free throw, only Precious Achiuwa made more than 57.1 percent of his shots, going 2-for-2.

Siakam arguably had the greatest struggles, making just five of his 11 attempts, while O.G. Anunoby went just 3-for-8 and Fred VanVleet was 3-of-6.

It is possible Toronto's loss could trigger a rebuilding effort since VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and Jakob Poeltl could all become free agents this offseason.

Also, Nurse may have coached his last game with the Raptors, as he was considered to be on the hot seat despite leading Toronto to its first and only NBA championship in 2019.