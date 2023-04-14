NFL Rumors: Owners Want Commanders' Daniel Snyder out ASAP amid Sale to Josh Harris

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are on the brink of being sold to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, and NFL owners want the deal to be completed as soon as possible, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Maske and Jhabvala added:

"The owners' desire for Snyder to leave the league with as little additional contentiousness as possible may lead them to ratify the deal despite a measure of disappointment within their ranks about the sale price and a variety of potential complications, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the sale process is at a sensitive stage."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported April 13 that Snyder and Harris had reached an agreement on a sale of the franchise for an NFL-record $6.05 billion. It tops the $4.65 billion Walmart heir Rob Walton paid for the Denver Broncos in August.

The sale of the Commanders needs to be approved by the NFL's finance committee and three-fourths of the league's 32 owners for the transaction to be completed.

Harris' investment group also includes NBA legend Magic Johnson and billionaire industrial firm co-founder Mitchell Rales. A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported April 12 that the group was considered the only serious contender to purchase the Commanders after the revelation that Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos would not be bidding on the franchise.

Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced in November that they had enlisted Bank of America Securities to consider possible transactions related to the Commanders amid investigations into alleged workplace misconduct and financial improprieties.

The NFL launched an initial investigation into the Commanders over workplace misconduct allegations and found the team's workplace culture to be toxic, though the league did not release the full report to the public. Snyder and the franchise were fined $10 million by the NFL and Snyder was forced to give up day-to-day operations.

While the Commanders have settled lawsuits with Maryland and the District of Columbia over season-ticket deposit money, the franchise remains under investigation by the NFL for allegations of workplace misconduct and financial improprieties.

The NFL's latest investigation is being led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White.

Snyder purchased the Commanders in 1999 for $800 million, and the franchise is now valued at $5.6 billion, according to Forbes.