Patriots' Mac Jones Is 'Not Afraid of Competition' vs. Bailey Zappe, Teammate Says

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Mac Jones versus Bailey Zappe narrative that began during the 2022 season continues to make headlines for the New England Patriots.

With Patriots head coach Bill Belichick noncommittal about Jones starting over Zappe in 2023, there has been speculation that the two will engage in a battle for the starting job during training camp this summer.

If there's going to be a competition, Jones is going to be ready, according to one teammate.

"Mac's not afraid of competition. That's all he wants to do: compete," a Patriots player told NFL insider Mike Giardi. "I think people are underestimating him and that can only help us."

The Patriots selected Jones 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama, and he went on to have an impressive rookie season, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 17 games.

New England entered the 2022 campaign expecting Jones to take the next step in his development, but he went on to have a tumultuous season as the Patriots missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Jones completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 14 games.

It was a disappointing season, though the fact that the Patriots relied on Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to lead the offense coachingwise should not be ignored. The duo had the entire offense discombobulated and out of sync, not just Jones.

Support for Zappe to be New England's starter grew when Jones was ruled out for a Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a high ankle sprain. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer started Week 4, but Zappe replaced him early in that contest after the veteran went down with a concussion.

Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown, keeping New England in a close game it ultimately lost 27-24.

The 2022 fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky started Weeks 5 and 6 against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, going 2-0 while completing 74.6 percent of his passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

Zappe also replaced Jones in a Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, completing 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

While Jones hasn't been deemed New England's starter in 2023 and has even been in trade rumors, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been vocal in his support of the 24-year-old, saying in February that he was a "strong believer in him and his development."

Kraft, though, has always ceded player decisions to Belichick, so the longtime owner's support of Jones might not matter come training camp, especially if he's outplayed by Zappe.