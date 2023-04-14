Urban Meyer Won't Return to Coaching After Jaguars Stint: 'That Book's Closed'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

If there was any speculation regarding Urban Meyer potentially return to football, it's been shut down.

Although the three-time national champion always seems to be wanted for any head coaching vacancies, he doesn't want to return to that world following his unceremonious time at the NFL level with the Jacksonville Jaguars

"That book's closed," Meyer said via The Columbus Dispatch. "It's going to be TV and grandfather."

Meyer spent time coaching at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State in the college ranks, where he became one of the best to ever do it. He won two national titles with the Gators and then took home the inaugural College Football Playoff with Ohio State.

Over a nearly two-decade career, he went 187-32 as a college coach.

After taking a few years away from the sport to focus on his health, Meyer returned to coaching, taking the top job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was much less successful at the professional level.

Meyer's tenure in the NFL was filled with a number of incidents that have led many to believe it's one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the league.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, players complained about Meyer's treatment of them, culminating in reports that he physically abused kicker Josh Lambo, kicking him in the leg ahead of a preseason game.

He was fired from the position on Dec. 16, 2021. His NFL coaching record was just 2-11.

It perhaps looked even worst for the 58-year-old that Jacksonville managed to turn things around in their first season under Doug Pederson, going 9-8 and winning the AFC South.

Meyer will now look to continue his TV career with Fox Sports, where he was part of their Big Noon Kickoff crew on Saturday mornings for college football this past season.