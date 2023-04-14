Fred VanVleet on Raptors' Maturity Level: 'You Can't Make Anybody Grow Up'

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Longtime Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet provided some insight Friday into potential reasons why the Raptors disappointed this season despite the immense talent on their roster.

In the days leading up to Toronto's season-ending play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, VanVleet told Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett about his frustrations over the Raptors' development process:

"I've been screaming it for two years, you know what I mean? I think that at a certain point you can't make anybody grow up. It's going to happen at their own pace and their own speed, and that's the frustrating part about maturity and just the development stage is that you can harp on it all you want to.

"The only real teacher is experience, so sometimes you've got to learn lessons the hard way. I think that a lot of these guys will be in great situations going forward. But even myself, there are a lot of things I had to go through as a young player to become the player that I am. That's true for everybody. You've got to go through it to get through it."

The Bulls' come-from-behind 109-105 win saw them advance to face the Miami Heat for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto's season is over, and it is possible VanVleet has played his final game with the franchise since he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

