Lightning 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs with a first-round loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, so it's time for the franchise to begin preparing for the 2023-24 campaign.

After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 and reaching the Final in 2022, it's probably time for the Bolts to think about the future as their core players get older.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois is going to have his work cut out for him this summer, so let's take a look at the team's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect in the months ahead.