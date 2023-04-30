Lightning 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

Lightning 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff LossApril 30, 2023
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs with a first-round loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, so it's time for the franchise to begin preparing for the 2023-24 campaign.
After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 and reaching the Final in 2022, it's probably time for the Bolts to think about the future as their core players get older.
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois is going to have his work cut out for him this summer, so let's take a look at the team's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect in the months ahead.
Free Agents
Unrestricted free agents: Alex Killorn, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry, Michael Eyssimont, Ian Cole, Brian Elliott
Restricted free agents: Ross Colton, Tanner Jeannot
The Lightning don't have too many free agents this summer in comparison to some other franchises, but they do have a pretty big player they'll need to retain this offseason in Alex Killorn.
The 33-year-old has been a member of Tampa Bay's core since breaking into the NHL during the 2012-13 season, and there's no doubt the franchise will need him to return alongside Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point in 2023-24 and beyond.
Killorn is a consistent 15-plus goal scorer and is coming off a career year in 2022-23 having tallied 27 goals and 37 assists for a career-high 64 points in 82 games played.
The two-time Stanley Cup winner earned $4.5 million in 2022-23, and he could be looking at a similar annual value on his next contract.
Beyond Killorn, it's hard to imagine the Lightning will look to retain Corey Perry, Ian Cole and Brian Elliott. All are at least 34 years old, and the team needs some fresh legs entering the 2023-24 season.
2023 Draft Targets
- One sixth-round pick
- Two seventh-round picks
The 2023 NHL draft is likely going to be one to forget for the Lightning, which will not make their first selection until the sixth round.
Over the last few seasons, Tampa Bay has traded its 2023 first-round pick in exchange for Brandon Hagel, 2023 second-round pick and Tyler Johnson for Brent Seabrook and third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2023 for Tanner Jeannot.
It should also be noted that the Bolts won't have a first-round selection in the draft until 2026.
These are their current selections in the 2023 draft:
With such late picks in the draft, it's hard to say specifically who the Lightning may target. However, it's clear they need to draft some young forwards this year, with players such as Stamkos, Kucherov, Point and Killorn getting older.
Free-Agent Targets
One of the biggest holes Tampa Bay will need to fill this offseason is in goal behind Andrei Vasilevskiy. It's unlikely Brian Elliott returns for another season, so the Bolts will have to look elsewhere for a capable backup to the "Big Cat."
Semyon Varlamov, who spent the 2022-23 season as Ilya Sorokin's backup for the New York Islanders, could be an intriguing option for the Bolts.
The 34-year-old has spent 15 seasons in the NHL and has been solid for nearly all of them, posting a career 2.65 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 583 games. During the 2022-23 season, he went 11-9-2 in 23 games with a 2.70 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.
The Russian had a cap hit of $5 million in 2022-23, and it's unlikely Tampa Bay will match that price this summer. If his price tag drops, though, he'd be a solid option as a backup to Vasilevskiy.
If Alex Killorn exits in free agency, Tampa Bay will also need to add another forward this offseason, and someone like Jason Zucker could be an intriguing option.
The 31-year-old has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and is coming off a solid 2022-23 campaign in which he notched 27 goals and 21 assists for 48 points in 78 games.
Zucker has a similar production level to Killorn and would fit nicely on a line with Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul in 2023-24.
However, it's unclear what kind of deal the winger is looking for, and his price tag could be out of Tampa Bay's range.