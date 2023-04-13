Odell Beckham Jr. Will Wear No. 3 Ravens Jersey After Signing 1-Year Contract

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is sticking with No. 3.

Beckham, who missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL, announced during his introductory press conference with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday that he will wear No. 3 for the franchise during the upcoming season.

Beckham, who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason that's worth up to $18 million, also wore No. 3 during his lone season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

The 30-year-old previously wore No. 13 with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, but he opted to switch to No. 3 when he signed with the Rams following his release from the Browns during the 2021 campaign.

While sporting the No. 3, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He also caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two scores in four playoff games.

Wide receiver James Proche II wore No. 3 for Baltimore last season.