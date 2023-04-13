Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from April 13

1 of 8

ROH

The opening match for this week's show saw Mark Briscoe take on another member of The Varsity Athletes, Ari Daivari. Briscoe has battled Josh Woods and Tony Nese in recent weeks, so he is looking to score a third win over the group.

They had a nice exchange of takedowns and counters to get the action started. Nese pulled Briscoe out of the ring and threw him into the barricade while Daivari kept the referee occupied on the other side of the ring.

The Richest Man in Pro Wrestling received a lot of help from his cohorts at ringside so he could stay in control, but Briscoe's redneck kung-fu makes him a hard opponent to keep down for too long.

Once the former tag team champion got on a roll, he was unstoppable. He was making all kinds of noises as he threw Daivari around the ring, and that always got a good reaction from the crowd.

The ref finally booted Nese, Woods and Sterling from ringside after seeing them cheat, but they didn't even make it all the way up the ramp before Briscoe hit the Jay Driller for the win.

This was a pretty cookie-cutter match. The outside interference set up the post-match beatdown that led to FTR making the save, so that was a lot of fun.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Grade: C+

Notable Moments and Observations