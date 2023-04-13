Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from April 13April 13, 2023
Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from April 13
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor Wrestling on April 13.
It has been less than two weeks since Supercard of Honor, but being the ROH world champion means you are always expected to be ready to compete.
After successfully defending the title against Eddie Kingston at the pay-per-view, Claudio Castagnoli was back in action this week in another championship match against Metalik.
As usual, the two-hour show was packed to the brim with matches, so there's a lot to get through. Let's take a look at everything that went down during Thursday's show.
Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari
- They need to explain better if The Varsity Athletes are different than The Trustbusters, and if they are, they need to explain how.
- The introductions they have been doing for The Varsity Athletes in recent weeks have been great. They need to keep it going.
- Briscoe is so much more agile than he looks. The way he somersaults around the ring always looks smooth.
- Daivari's hammerlock DDT is nice.
The opening match for this week's show saw Mark Briscoe take on another member of The Varsity Athletes, Ari Daivari. Briscoe has battled Josh Woods and Tony Nese in recent weeks, so he is looking to score a third win over the group.
They had a nice exchange of takedowns and counters to get the action started. Nese pulled Briscoe out of the ring and threw him into the barricade while Daivari kept the referee occupied on the other side of the ring.
The Richest Man in Pro Wrestling received a lot of help from his cohorts at ringside so he could stay in control, but Briscoe's redneck kung-fu makes him a hard opponent to keep down for too long.
Once the former tag team champion got on a roll, he was unstoppable. He was making all kinds of noises as he threw Daivari around the ring, and that always got a good reaction from the crowd.
The ref finally booted Nese, Woods and Sterling from ringside after seeing them cheat, but they didn't even make it all the way up the ramp before Briscoe hit the Jay Driller for the win.
This was a pretty cookie-cutter match. The outside interference set up the post-match beatdown that led to FTR making the save, so that was a lot of fun.
Winner: Mark Briscoe
Grade: C+
Skye Blue vs. Kelly Madan
- Blue has some nice kicks, but when she is supposed to miss, she almost misses by too much and it looks a little weird as a result.
- Blue is only 23 and she has already been with AEW for over a year. It's great to see her getting some wins in ROH after spending so much time in AEW as an enhancement talent.
Skye Blue was looking to keep her ROH undefeated streak going this week when she took on a woman by the name of Kelly Madan.
They observed the Code of Honor and had a clean exchange of hammerlocks to get going. After Blue hit a flurry of kicks, Madan began to take control.
She slowed the pace down a bit and hit a suplex for a two-count before Blue began to build up some momentum.
There wasn't much to this match. Blue scored the win in just a few minutes. They didn't do a lot, but what they did do looked decent.
Winner: Skye Blue
Grade: C
Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin
- The fireman's carry slam Bennett hit on the apron looked brutal.
- A lot of the strikes in this bout were loud when they made impact. They were not holding back.
- The Spanish Fly is such a weird move. It never really looks like it should hurt the person taking it more than the person giving it, but it also looks cool, so it's a tradeoff.
Dante Martin suffered a leg injury at Supercard of Honor in a spot that included members of The Kingdom, so Darius Martin was looking for a little retribution when he faced Mike Bennett this week.
They were physical from the moment the bell rang. They immediately cornered each other and unloaded with chest chops that left both men with red marks on their chests.
Matt Taven tripped Darius on the top rope while the ref was looking away, so Bennett was able to dominate him for quite some time after that.
Once Darius was getting his bearings back, Taven attacked him to cause a disqualification. The Kingdom beat him down until Action Andretti made the save.
This match was good, but having two matches in a row with so much interference kind of killed any heat it would have gotten in this bout.
Winner: Darius Martin by DQ
Grade: B-
Tracy Williams vs. Wheeler Yuta
- The way Williams countered a leapfrog into a roll-up looked great.
- Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni always add so many great details in their commentary. The way they chronicled the history between these two immediately filled in anyone who wasn't familiar with them.
- The DDT Williams hits on the top turnbuckle sometimes is an awesome spot. Yuta sold it well, too.
Wheeler Yuta was still sour after losing the Pure Championship at Supercard of Honor, so he wanted to take out his frustrations on a man he has known for several years, Tracy WIlliams.
They shook hands before locking up. There didn't seem to be any personal animosity between them, but neither man wasted any time showing their aggression.
Even though he wasn't breaking too many rules, Yuta still made it clear that he was the heel in this match. Both of these guys like to work a highly physical style, so this was a hard-hitting match that had some great technical moments, too.
Williams put up a great fight, but Yuta forced him to tap out to pick up the victory. This was fun from start to finish. With a few more minutes, it would have been a Match of the Week candidate for sure.
Winner: Wheeler Yuta
Grade: B+
The Workhosement vs. Alex Coughlin and Katsuyori Shibata
- Shibata's entrance music is really good. It has such a unique feel to it.
- Drake and Henry used to have terrible gear that didn't match and it almost added to their everyman charm, but they look good with the matching gear, too.
- Coughlin was giving up a lot of size to Drake, but he did not let that stop him from hitting some stiff strikes.
- Shibata breaking up a submission and then stomping on his own partner to wake him up was hilarious.
- Coughlin lifting Henry into a suplex from a seated position is one of those things you just have to see in order to understand how impressive it is.
Fresh of fhis Pure Championship win over Yuta at the PPV, Katsuyori Shibata was back in action alongside Alex Coughlin for a tag team match against Anthony Henry and JD Drake.
This was the ROH debut for The Workhosemen. They have both appeared in singles bouts in ROH and tag team matches in AEW, but this was their first tag match in ROH.
Henry started off in the ring with Shibata. They put together a nice chain wrestling sequence that was smooth, but not so smooth that it all looked pre-planned. They made it seem competitive.
Shane Taylor was shown watching from backstage as Drake and Henry began to build up a lot of momentum against Coughlin.
The Workhosement really gave them a run for their money, but Shibata and Coughlin were able to get the win in the ring. This was a really fun match that definitely made Henry and Drake look great despite the loss. Shibata and Coughlin appear to be heading for a Pure title match at some point, so that should be good.
Winners: Shibata and Coughlin
Grade: B+
Willow Nightingale vs. Little Mean Kathleen
- Kathleen could have been meaner.
Willow Nightingale had a match this week against a local performer from the northeast known as Little Mean Kathleen.
She lived up to her name by being both little and mean, but she was unable to do enough to stop WIllow from hitting her with a powerslam for the win in about two minutes.
This was a squash match that didn't do much for those involved, but it's always a plus to see Willow on any show.
Winner: Willow Nightingale
Grade: Incomplete
Stu Grayson vs. Tony Nese
- It's great to see Grayson getting some singles matches. He was never used properly during his initial AEW Run.
- Evil Uno's mask is genuinely one of the cooler masks in pro wrestling. It's shocking AEW hasn't tried to sell them.
- Grayson being able to consistently hit dives out of the ring and land on his feet is so impressive.
- The spinning back kick Nese uses might be one of his low-key best moves. He always hits it dead center and makes it look good.
Nese was back out with Sterling by his side for a match against Stu Grayson, but Woods and Daivari were nowhere to be seen.
Both of these guys are about as versatile as you can get. They both have power, speed, agility and great wrestling ability, so this bout was entertaining from the moment the first bell rang until the moment the ref counted the pin.
We saw a bit of nonsense from Sterling and Uno but they never got close to interfering as much as Woods and Nese did during Daivari's match.
They were very evenly matched, so they brought out the best in each other. After a highly competitive bout, Grayson hit a torture rack backbreaker for the pin.
The Righteous came out after the match to have a staredown with The Dark Order.
Winner: Stu Grayson
Grade: B+
Athena vs. Ashley D'amboise
- Ashley was making her ROH debut this week but she has appeared in AEW a handful of times. She is good in the ring but needs something to make her stand out if she wants to be signed to a full-time deal.
- The way Athena lays in her strikes looks so convincing. She looks like she could knock somebody out if she really wanted to.
- Even though the crowd was giving Ashley some good babyface reactions, it's always hard for fans to get invested in matches like this when the outcome seems to obvious before it even begins.
Athena has been one of the most active competitors in ROH since its return, and she was in action again this week in a Proving Ground match against Ashley D'Amboise.
if Ashley was able to get the win, she would earn a future title shot, so she had a lot more to gain than Athena had to lose.
The champ has been acting more and more like a bully in the ring, and she continued that trend by pushing her opponents around with some dirty tactics like hair-pulling, eye pokes and using the full five-count whenever the ref tried to make her break a hold.
The outcome of this match was never in question. They had some good sequences, but Athena picked up a predictable win with The O-Face.
Winner: Athena
Grade: B-
