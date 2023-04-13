J.R. Smith Praises LeBron James for Lakers Star's 'Ridiculous' Work Ethic

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Longtime NBA guard J.R. Smith provided effusive praise of his former teammate LeBron James regarding his work ethic and drive as he leads the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs in his 20th NBA season.

"His work ethic and his drive is ridiculous," Smith said on the Old Man & the Three podcast with ex-NBA shooting guard JJ Redick (5:30 mark).

"It doesn't matter if you're the 15th man on the team or the second man on the team. He'll work out with you, he's gonna get shots up with you, he's gonna talk to you, communicate with you."

Smith and James were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-2018 and then again briefly on the 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers. The duo most notably won a championship with the 2015-16 Cavs, which upset the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The 38-year-old James is defying time as his second decade in the league comes to a close. He averaged 28.9 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in the regular season for the Lakers, who just beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament to set up a first-round series with the Memphis Grizzlies.

James isn't slowing down as the season progresses, either. He dropped 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 45 minutes during the Lakers' 108-102 overtime win over Minnesota. He also capped the regular season by scoring 33 or more points in three of his final four games.

Now James will look to lead a rejuvenated Lakers team on a deep playoff run. Game 1 will take place in Memphis on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.