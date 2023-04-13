Projecting Landing Spots for Bulls' Top Free Agents

0 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are halfway toward parlaying their play-in tournament invite into an NBA playoff appearance. Considering how disappointing this campaign was at large in the Windy City, that would be a decent accomplishment.

Would it be enough to buy back into this core, though?

That's an answer the Bulls will need to find soon, as they're sending several key contributors into free agency, including starting center Nikola Vučević. He is a good, skilled player, but at 32 years old, he's not getting better and might soon be declining. That's fine if Chicago fancies itself a potential contender, but if it doesn't, it might be time to let the big man walk.

We'll delve deeper into that situation and more while predicting the futures of three of the team's top free agents.

